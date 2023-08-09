Advertisement
Rental of the Week, 520 Marine St, La Jolla

3 BD | 3 BA
La Jolla Village Rental, Steps to the Beach, Surfing, Schools, Shops and finest Restaurants!!
Spectacular entrance with high ceiling and abundance of windows and natural light throughout the home. Gated Villa Marine Complex, laundry room, storage room and 2 car garage. Spacious living room with chimney and access to a covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with a great breakfast area and a private patio. Master suite is complete with a chimney, a balcony and a great ocean view. Enjoy the sunrise and sunset every day. Available fully furnished for 10 or 12 months lease.
