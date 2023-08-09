Home of the Week, 5383 Chelsea St #302, La Jolla
1/3
5383 Chelsea St 302
2/3
5383 Chelsea St 302
Share
Open House Sat & Sun 12pm - 3pm
2 BD | 2 BA | 1,342 SF | $1,785,000
Just Listed! Heart of Bird Rock
• Top Floor Penthouse
• Gorgeous & completely updated with a fabulous new gourmet kitchen!
• One of the Premiere Bird Rock Complexes - West of the Boulevard with Pool
• Walk to the Beach & all the amazing Restaurant & Shops that Bird Rock boasts
• First Time on the Market in 25 Years!
David Schroedl
David Knows La Jolla
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
858.353.5300 | DavidKnowsLaJolla@gmail.com
DRE #00982592
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.