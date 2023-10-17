La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
Police blotter
Oct. 2
Felony vehicle theft: 500 block Carla Way, noon
Oct. 7
Felony vandalism: Camino del Oro at El Paseo Grande, 5:44 p.m.
Oct. 9
Felony grand theft: 9400 block Gilman Drive, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 11:46 a.m.
Felony vandalism: 1600 block Yost Drive, 4:10 p.m.
Oct. 11
Petty theft: 700 block Turquoise Street, 10:28 a.m.
Shoplifting: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 3 p.m.
Oct. 12
Petty theft: 700 block Turquoise Street, 9:56 a.m.
Oct. 13
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del oro, 10 a.m.
Oct. 15
Disorderly conduct (alcohol): 7500 block Fay Avenue, 10:25 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆