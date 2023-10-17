La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Oct. 2

Felony vehicle theft: 500 block Carla Way, noon

Oct. 7

Felony vandalism: Camino del Oro at El Paseo Grande, 5:44 p.m.

Oct. 9

Felony grand theft: 9400 block Gilman Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 11:46 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 1600 block Yost Drive, 4:10 p.m.

Oct. 11

Petty theft: 700 block Turquoise Street, 10:28 a.m.

Shoplifting: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 3 p.m.

Oct. 12

Petty theft: 700 block Turquoise Street, 9:56 a.m.

Oct. 13

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del oro, 10 a.m.

Oct. 15

Disorderly conduct (alcohol): 7500 block Fay Avenue, 10:25 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆