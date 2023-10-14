San Diego police hear safety concerns at La Jolla Shores meeting

The La Jolla Shores Association shared a series of safety-related concerns — from an incident involving a violent driver to illegal beach fires — with representatives of the San Diego Police Department during the board’s Oct. 11 meeting online. Additional concerns were raised about police response.

SDPD Community Relations Officer Jessica Thrift said beach staffing is “back to normal,” with one sergeant and four officers a day. “We still have seven-day coverage of the beaches but we no longer have the extra officers that we get during the summer months,” she said.

Thrift said the department’s Northern Division, which includes La Jolla, is working on an overtime detail to specifically address speeding and enforcement of the rules surrounding electric bikes.

She said e-bikes are allowed on the boardwalk but must be in “pedal assist” mode, not in electric mode. “They are supposed to follow all the rules of the road,” she said. Thrift agreed to send a resource guide for LJSA to post on its website.

During comments by board members, LJSA trustee Rick Kent said a recent parking dispute turned ugly, but no officers showed up when 911 was called.

A driver “had zipped in and stolen a parking place right in front of” others who were trying to park there, Kent said. “And the other guy was drunk and jumped out of the car, smashed the window of the other car with his hands … and said he had a gun and gestured to the back of his car.”

The driver left the space and Kent told the occupants of the other car to call 911.

“After 2½ hours and multiple calls, no one showed up,” he said. “I understand you all are understaffed, but that was ridiculous. This was an ongoing event and the other driver was drunk.”

Thrift said she would follow up on the incident with Kent offline.

Area resident Tamara O’Brien expressed frustration over confusion surrounding how to report illegal beach fires.

Fires are prohibited on La Jolla Shores beaches unless contained to city fire rings like the one pictured. The city of San Diego recently removed the rings for the winter, yet residents say fires continue. (File)

In December, the city of San Diego passed a ban on wood beach fires outside of city fire rings by rewriting a vague section of the municipal code. The only beach fires allowed outside of designated rings are those fueled by propane, which leave no dangerous embers and produce less smoke.

The fire rings at beaches in The Shores have been removed for the winter by the Parks & Recreation Department, yet fires persist.

O’Brien asked whether she should call 911, the police non-emergency number — (619) 531-2000 — the Fire-Rescue Department or some other agency if she sees a beach fire.

“It doesn’t seem anyone is able to respond,” she said. “I understand this isn’t a huge priority, but there needs to be enforcement at the beginning of the [season in which] the fire pits are gone. There were five burns in the sand today on my path and logs left burning in the sand. … It’s just rampant. There are no more pits, so there should be zero fires on the beach.”

Thrift acknowledged there is confusion about the matter because residents have been calling the police non-emergency number, but it technically should be handled by the Fire-Rescue Department.

O’Brien said the fire department told her to call the police line.

“I’m trying to figure out where the disconnect is,” Thrift said.

San Diego lifeguard Lt. Lonnie Stephens said there have been multiple cliff rescues lately in the Black’s Beach and La Jolla Farms areas, and he encouraged hikers to use existing trails to access the beach.

Other LJSA news

Spindrift access: LJSA board member Kathleen Neil provided an update on plans to improve conditions that have resulted in slips and injuries over the years at the beach access stairway between The Marine Room restaurant and a private residence off Spindrift Drive. Neil is head of a working group exploring changes to the accessway.

She said recent correspondence from the city of San Diego has indicated the project does not need City Council approval and is being assigned a capital improvement project number. The hope is the project will not require an expensive coastal development permit.

A working group has been meeting with an eye on improving the beach access next to The Marine Room in La Jolla Shores. (Patrick Ahern)

The project has $100,000 from the city, though “it is not expected that the [$100,000] will do more than cover city staff’s engineering,” Neil said. “But [having a CIP number] will allow funds from future city budgets to be allocated to the project.”

Adjacent property owners also are working with the committee and “want to be good neighbors,” Neil said.

Plans to renovate the deteriorating stairway have been in the works since 2018. The working group is pursuing a survey of the property lines and a soil study under the walkway.

Next meeting: LJSA President Janie Emerson said “a number of key people” would not be able to attend the next regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 8, so it is being moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, online. The board will not meet in December. Learn more at lajollashoresassociation.org. ◆