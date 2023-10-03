La Jolla crime and public safety news: COVID boosters; pedestrians struck by car; blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

COVID-19 booster shots start to become available in San Diego County

Though San Diego County public health clinics began vaccinating those without health insurance last week, and some retail pharmacies have the new coronavirus booster shot available, arrival of new doses remains somewhat behind expectations as October arrives.

UC San Diego Health, Sharp HealthCare and Scripps Health have not yet begun broad vaccination campaigns for patients, with Scripps indicating it plans to begin administering COVID-19 boosters at its Health Express clinics and primary care offices in mid-October.

Kaiser Permanente sent a memo to its members last month indicating that coronavirus booster shot appointments would begin Sept. 28, but only for those age 12 and older with access for younger residents to be booked “as we receive supply.”

Dr. Wilma Wooten, director of Public Health for San Diego County, said last month that there have also been some logistical issues involved in making the transition from the government purchasing and allocating vaccines to a more commercial rollout.

“There are ample supplies, just there’s an issue at the manufacturer level pushing them out,” Wooten said, adding that the county received its initial booster supply in late September.

The most recent coronavirus data indicates that the region’s current test positivity rate — the share of tests that come back positive — hit a seven-day average of 12.6 percent in San Diego County on Sept. 14, continuing a gradual increase after falling to about 3 percent in early May.

Across the region, 160 patients were said to be in hospital beds with coronavirus infections. While that number is more than seven times greater than the 21 hospitalized patients on July 2, it remains far below 2023 and 2022 January peaks greater than 400 and far, far below the 1,685 in hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients on Jan. 7, 2021. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Pedestrians injured in La Jolla Village area

Two pedestrians were injured and taken to a local hospital after being struck by a car on the 8700 block of Gilman Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

According to police, the two female pedestrians were walking across Gilman Drive from the west curb to the east curb, when they “stepped in front of [a] Toyota and were struck.”

No other details about the collision were immediately available.

One pedestrian sustained a fractured pelvis and brain bleed. The second pedestrian complained of pain to her back and left leg. The injuries are considered not life threatening.

Alcohol was not a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Sept. 16

Felony vehicle theft: 2200 block Avenida de la Playa, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 23

Residential burglary: 200 block Palomar Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

Sept. 24

Fraud: 500 block Bonair Street, 1:30 p.m.

Possession of narcotic or controlled substance: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

Sept. 25

Possession of controlled substance: 700 block Bonair Way, 7:15 a.m.

Sept. 26

Petty theft: 4900 block Cass Street, 11 a.m.

Sept. 27

Felony vandalism: 900 block Wilbur Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 30

Petty theft: 5000 block Cass Street, 11:50 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆