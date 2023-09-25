La Jolla crime and public safety news: Motorcycle crash; police blotter

A section of Soledad Mountain Road is closed off following a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Sept. 21.

Motorcyclist injured in La Jolla crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a collision with a car on Soledad Mountain Road the afternoon of Sept. 21.

The San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division, which includes La Jolla, reported that a 42-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling north along 5500 Soledad Mountain Road when a 23-year-old male driver of a car was driving west along 5500 Pacifica Drive and stopped at the stop sign at Soledad Mountain Road.

The vehicle driver then entered the intersection and struck the motorcyclist as he was traveling on Soledad Mountain Road. “The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital,” said police Capt. Erwin Manansala. He said the vehicle driver was not injured.

“The San Diego Police Department would like to remind motorcyclists and drivers to prioritize road safety by remaining vigilant, obeying traffic rules, and maintaining a safe distance while operating vehicles on the roadway,” Manansala said. “We encourage all motorcyclists and drivers to be attentive and to utilize clear communication through the use of turn signals to enhance mutual awareness and to ensure safer navigation along residential streets and major thoroughfares.”

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Sept. 9

Vandalism: 900 block Wilbur Avenue, 11 a.m.

Residential burglary: 7500 block High Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 1000 block Opal Street, 5 p.m.

Sept. 18

Felony vehicle theft: 2700 block Torrey Pines Road, 12:01 a.m.

Assault on elderly/dependent adult: 1200 block Rhoda Drive, 5:50 p.m.

Sept. 19

Felony vehicle theft: Dowling Drive at Vincente Way, 1:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6000 block Camino de la Costa, 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 20

Felony grand theft: 800 block Nautilus Street, 3:30 p.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:17 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.

Sept. 23

Commercial burglary: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 1:25 a.m.

Sept. 24

Fraud: 500 block Bonair Street, 1:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆