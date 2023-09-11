La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Aug. 16

Petty theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:16 p.m.

Aug. 25

Fraud: 400 block Prospect Street, 3:50 p.m.

Aug. 30

Rape: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 9 p.m. (San Diego Police Department sex-crimes unit is investigating. Officers said they believe there is no danger to the general public.)

Aug. 31

Felony transportation or selling of narcotics/controlled substance: 7700 block Lookout Drive, 11:10 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Silverado Street, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 1

Minor in possession of alcohol: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 8:30 p.m., 8:34 p.m., 8:35 p.m., 8:39 p.m.

Sept. 4

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 8200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 1:42 a.m.

Sept. 5

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 8:31 a.m.

Assault on elderly/dependent adult: 8900 block Nottingham Place, 2:33 p.m.

Shoplifting: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:10 p.m.

Sept. 6

Battery: 6500 block Draper Avenue, 7:50 a.m.

Sept. 7

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 8000 block Girard Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

Sept. 8

Felony threat of crime: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:42 a.m.

Sept. 9

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 400 block Sea Ridge Drive, 1:28 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆