La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
Police blotter
Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.
Aug. 16
Petty theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:16 p.m.
Aug. 25
Fraud: 400 block Prospect Street, 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 30
Rape: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 9 p.m. (San Diego Police Department sex-crimes unit is investigating. Officers said they believe there is no danger to the general public.)
Aug. 31
Felony transportation or selling of narcotics/controlled substance: 7700 block Lookout Drive, 11:10 a.m.
Felony grand theft: 1000 block Silverado Street, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 1
Minor in possession of alcohol: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 8:30 p.m., 8:34 p.m., 8:35 p.m., 8:39 p.m.
Sept. 4
Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 8200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 1:42 a.m.
Sept. 5
Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 8:31 a.m.
Assault on elderly/dependent adult: 8900 block Nottingham Place, 2:33 p.m.
Shoplifting: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:10 p.m.
Sept. 6
Battery: 6500 block Draper Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
Sept. 7
Commercial robbery (weapon used): 8000 block Girard Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Sept. 8
Felony threat of crime: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:42 a.m.
Sept. 9
Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 400 block Sea Ridge Drive, 1:28 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆