Public Safety

Diver at La Jolla Cove died of drowning and heart failure, medical examiner says

A diver died after suffering a heart attack at La Jolla Cove on Sept. 3.
A diver died after suffering a heart attack at La Jolla Cove on Sept. 3, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office.
(File)

He is identified as Jared Schreck, 44, of Nebraska.

By City News Service
Authorities have identified a Nebraska man who died last weekend after suffering a heart attack while scuba diving at La Jolla Cove.

Jared Schreck, 44, was on a group dive in the coastal inlet next to Point La Jolla when he became separated from his companions Sept. 3, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office.

Lifeguards watch over La Jolla Cove from a tower on the edge of Scripps Park

Searchers found him underwater without his breathing regulator in his mouth and pulled him to shore, the office reported.

Lifeguards tried to revive Schreck before the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving attempts and took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, but he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that Schreck died of drowning and heart failure due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to the medical examiner’s office. ◆

Public SafetyNews
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

