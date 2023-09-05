Teen riding e-bike is injured in crash with car outside Muirlands Middle School

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

A teenager believed to be headed for Muirlands Middle School suffered minor injuries in a crash with a car while riding an e-bike the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 5. The cyclist had a complaint of pain but was not taken to a hospital, according to San Diego police.

The 14-year-old boy was in a marked bike lane during school drop-off time, when there was a lot of vehicle traffic, police said.

The driver of the car was heading east on Nautilus Street and stopped to make a left turn northbound onto Via Valverde, according to police Capt. Erwin Manansala.

“The driver was waved through and proceeded to make a left turn … [and] did not see the cyclist as they were making the turn and the cyclist collided into the side of the vehicle,” Manansala said.

All parties involved remained on the scene, and San Diego Police Department motor officers responded to handle the investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

“The San Diego Police Department would like to remind our communities that cyclists (whether on e-bikes or conventional bikes) should ride with care and be aware of their surroundings,” Manansala said. “Cyclists need to adhere to the rules of the road as outlined in the California Vehicle Code and local laws and regulations (i.e. ... adhering to traffic signals and stop signs).

“Additionally, we would like to remind motorists to drive safely and also be aware of their surroundings to include cyclists and pedestrians, especially in areas with reduced visibility, high traffic congestion ... and ... clearly marked bike lanes.”

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Aug. 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:01 a.m.

Petty theft: 1900 block Hypatia Way, 6:34 a.m.

Petty theft: 8700 block Gilman Drive, 12:05 p.m.

Drunk in public: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 12:44 p.m.

Sex crime: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 2:27 p.m.

Drunk in public: 6800 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:10 p.m.

Residential burglary: 5700 block Dolphin Place, 8 p.m.

Aug. 29

Felony vandalism: 8600 block La Jolla Village Drive, 10:45 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

Felony vehicle theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 900 block Prospect Street, 8 p.m.

Sept. 1

Felony vandalism: 2400 block Hidden Valley Road, 6 a.m.

Sept. 2

Battery: 8300 block Via Mallorca, 6:45 p.m.

Battery: 1000 block Prospect Street, 9:45 p.m.

Sept. 3

Drunk in public: 3200 block La Jolla Village Drive, 2:25 a.m.

Sept. 4

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 8200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 1:42 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆