Sticky substance thought to be intended for theft is reported on inside of La Jolla mailbox

A clear sticky substance was found on the inside of the lid of a La Jolla public mailbox, believed to be intended to help steal mail. The blue U.S. Postal Service box is on La Jolla Boulevard near the “Y” intersection of Ravina Street.

“When you deposit your mail, the letter gets caught and does not drop into the main mailbox,” said area resident George Fermanian. “A thief then easily retrieves the envelope and all contents.”

The substance is hard to see but can be felt when touched, he said.

Fermanian said he told a postal worker about the substance the morning of Aug. 28 and was told the worker “has seen this stuff before for mail theft.”

Representatives of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service did not respond to questions about the incident and how common it is but suggested that those who see any suspicious activity such as sticky substances report it to (877) 876-2455. Information on mail theft prevention can be found at uspis.gov.

A hard-to-see sticky substance believed to be intended for mail theft was reported on the inside of this mailbox on La Jolla Boulevard. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Earlier this month, a similar substance was reported in a collection of drive-up mailboxes outside the Postal Service’s Rancho Bernardo Annex.

On Aug. 14, three boxes there had sheets of paper taped over their chutes stating: “Boxes are compromised with sticky residue. Do not use. Thanks.”

USPIS launched an investigation, and Postal Inspector Patricia Mendoza advised people to use alternatives to outdoor collection boxes to drop off mail.

“Residents can also mail their items by handing their mail to a postal employee or by walking inside the post office and placing the mail in the mail slot located in the lobby,” she said.

La Jolla has post offices at 1140 Wall St. and 8861 Villa La Jolla Drive.

It is a crime to vandalize or alter a blue USPS collection box, according to the Postal Inspection Service.

“Mailboxes are protected by federal law, and crimes against mailboxes (and the mail inside) are investigated by postal inspectors,” USPIS says. “Mail cannot be delivered to a damaged mailbox, and mailboxes cost money to replace. Plus, the mail inside ... could be important documents, necessary medicine or priceless family treasures. ... Those who are convicted of destruction of federal property could spend up to three years in jail and be fined up to $250,000.” ◆