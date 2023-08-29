La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Aug. 18

Felony grand theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:40 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 4:50 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 8300 block Camino del Sol, 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 19

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:04 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 4 p.m.

Aug. 20

Felony grand theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:43 p.m.

Aug. 21

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 8000 block Gilman Court, 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 22

Fraud: 500 block Genter St. 8:50 a.m.

Aug. 23

Felony vehicle theft: 1100 block Wall Street, 10 a.m.

Aug. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7900 block Princess Street, 8 p.m.

Aug. 25

Residential burglary: 6200 block Camino de la Costa, 1:08 a.m.

Aug. 26

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7600 block Draper Avenue, 1:13 p.m.

Battery on peace officer: 8600 block Kennel Way, 2:25 p.m.

Aug. 27

Residential burglary: 3200 block Caminito Eastbluff, 1:45 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆