La Jolla crime and public safety news: Sexual assault reported; police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Sexual-assault report is investigated

San Diego police are investigating a report of a sexual assault around 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Road, which divides the La Jolla Shores and La Jolla Heights areas.

No other details were made available, but Lt. Carmelin Rivera of the Police Department’s sex crimes unit told the La Jolla Light that there is believed to be “no threat to the public.”

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Aug. 6

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 6500 block Vista del Mar Avenue, 1:31 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 4:42 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1000 block Pearl Street, 8 p.m.

Aug. 7

Felony grand theft: 7300 block Vista del Mar Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 8

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:30 p.m.

Fraud: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 7:11 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:35 p.m.

Aug. 9

Drunk in public: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:23 a.m.

Throwing substance at moving vehicle: La Jolla Boulevard at Ravina Street, 7:48 a.m.

Aug. 10

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:30 p.m.

Aug. 11

Felony grand theft: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 3 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 9400 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 11:15 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Kirkwood Place, 8 p.m.

Aug. 12

Minor in possession of alcohol: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9:02 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆