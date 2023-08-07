La Jolla crime and public safety news: Motorcyclist injured; police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Motorcyclist, 61, injured in crash on Torrey Pines Road

San Diego police are investigating a crash in La Jolla that left a motorcyclist with multiple leg fractures.

According to the Police Department, a 19-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger on Little Street around 9 p.m. Aug. 6 and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Torrey Pines Road. The car then made a westbound turn onto Torrey Pines and went into the path of a 61-year-old man riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Torrey Pines Road, police said.

The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist suffered fractures to his right femur. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Drugs or alcohol were not considered factors in the crash, police said.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

July 28

Two counts of minor in possession of alcohol: 300 block Sea Lane, 6:52 p.m.

July 29

Vehicle break-in/theft: Via Alicante at Via Mallorca, 6:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block Calumet Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7400 block Cuvier Street, 10:30 p.m.

July 30

Felony obstruction/resistance of officer with minor injury: 6100 block Camino de la Costa, 2:35 a.m.

July 31

Residential burglary: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4 p.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11 p.m.

Aug. 1

Commercial burglary: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:22 p.m.

Drunk in public: 7400 block Girard Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9 p.m.

Aug. 2

Commercial burglary: 3500 block John Hopkins Court, 3 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:55 p.m.

Aug. 3

Felony vandalism: 8600 block La Jolla Scenic Drive North, 12:25 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 2 p.m.

Aug. 5

Felony vehicle theft: 8100 Camino del Sol, 7:50 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆