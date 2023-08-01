La Jolla crime and public safety news: Abandoned boat, police blotter

An abandoned boat was found onshore in La Jolla on July 31.

Abandoned boat found on beach

A boat found onshore in La Jolla on July 31 appeared to be “an abandoned pleasure craft,” according to a representative of U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

A Coast Guard representative confirmed the report of an 18-foot Bayliner at Hospital Beach, also known as “Hospitals,” off Coast Boulevard. The Coast Guard had not done anything with the boat as of July 31.

No information was immediately available about where the boat came from or why it was on the beach. — Elisabeth Frausto

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911. (File)

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

July 18

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 4:25 p.m.

July 21

Fraud: 7700 block Starlight Drive, 1:42 p.m.

July 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Carla Way, 3 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Agate Street, 6:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:45 p.m.

July 24

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 3500 block John Hopkins Court, 9:50 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Coast Boulevard, 6 p.m.

July 26

Vandalism: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 11:54 p.m.

July 27

Drunk in public: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 12:19 a.m.

July 28

Battery: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10:26 a.m.

July 29

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆