La Jolla crime and public safety news: Abandoned boat, police blotter
Abandoned boat found on beach
A boat found onshore in La Jolla on July 31 appeared to be “an abandoned pleasure craft,” according to a representative of U.S. Customs & Border Protection.
A Coast Guard representative confirmed the report of an 18-foot Bayliner at Hospital Beach, also known as “Hospitals,” off Coast Boulevard. The Coast Guard had not done anything with the boat as of July 31.
No information was immediately available about where the boat came from or why it was on the beach. — Elisabeth Frausto
Police blotter
Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.
July 18
Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 4:25 p.m.
July 21
Fraud: 7700 block Starlight Drive, 1:42 p.m.
July 23
Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Carla Way, 3 a.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Agate Street, 6:30 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:45 p.m.
July 24
Driving under the influence (alcohol): 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:30 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 3500 block John Hopkins Court, 9:50 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Coast Boulevard, 6 p.m.
July 26
Vandalism: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 11:54 p.m.
July 27
Drunk in public: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 12:19 a.m.
July 28
Battery: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10:26 a.m.
July 29
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8 a.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆