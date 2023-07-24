La Jolla crime and public safety news: Three officers hurt in beach crash; police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Three police officers injured in beach crash

Three San Diego police officers were injured July 23 when the off-road vehicle they were riding in rolled over on the beach at La Jolla Shores.

The officers were on patrol when their marked utility task vehicle flipped onto its side at about 3:35 p.m. just north of Scripps Pier, police Lt. Adam Sharki said. The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, Sharki said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

July 4

Selling liquor to a minor: 7000 block Neptune Place, 3:15 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 7000 block Neptune Place, 3:31 p.m.

July 11

Open container in a public park: 200 block Marine Street, 2 p.m.

July 12

Commercial burglary: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, noon

July 16

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7600 block Herschel Avenue, 7:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 2 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 900 block Turquoise Street, 11:30 p.m.

July 17

Felony vandalism: 800 block Turquoise Street, 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Herschel Avenue, 6 p.m.

July 18

Assault: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:11 p.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Wall Street, 5:05 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 200 block Marine Street, 11 p.m.

July 19

Petty theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:40 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:21 a.m.

Fraud: 1800 block Amalfi Street, 8 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 6600 block Avenida Mirola, 2 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 8800 block Cliffridge Avenue, 8 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 700 block Pearl Street, 10:05 p.m.

July 20

Felony grand theft: 700 block Bonair Street, 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Kirkwood Place, 7 p.m.

Felony grand theft (auto): 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10 p.m.

July 21

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:40 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆