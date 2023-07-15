Three juvenile great white sharks are seen feeding off coast of Black’s Beach
Three juvenile great white sharks were seen feeding on the carcass of a sea lion off Black’s Beach in La Jolla the afternoon of July 14, prompting warning signs to be posted, San Diego fire officials said.
The sharks, which were 6, 8 and 9 feet long, were seen about 100 yards from shore.
Though they weren’t exhibiting aggressive behavior, signs were posted along the beach a mile in each direction notifying visitors of the sighting.
City lifeguards recommended caution while in the area.
