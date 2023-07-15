Three juvenile great white sharks are seen feeding off coast of Black’s Beach

Three juvenile great white sharks were seen off Black’s Beach in La Jolla, prompting warning signs to be posted.

Three juvenile great white sharks were seen feeding on the carcass of a sea lion off Black’s Beach in La Jolla the afternoon of July 14, prompting warning signs to be posted, San Diego fire officials said.

The sharks, which were 6, 8 and 9 feet long, were seen about 100 yards from shore.

Though they weren’t exhibiting aggressive behavior, signs were posted along the beach a mile in each direction notifying visitors of the sighting.

City lifeguards recommended caution while in the area.

