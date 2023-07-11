La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

June 20

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7600 block Gilman Court, 6 p.m.

June 26

Fraud: 7400 block Monte Vista Avenue, noon

June 27

Petty theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 4 p.m.

June 28

Felony vandalism: 1100 block Turquoise Street, 6:45 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 900 block Kline Street, 7 p.m.

June 29

Possession of open container of alcohol while driving: 6400 block Avenida Cresta, 7:52 p.m.

June 30

Felony vandalism: 2300 block Via Siena, 4 p.m.

July 1

Residential burglary: 5700 block Dolphin Place, 12:55 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 6900 block Via Valverde, 7 p.m.

July 2

Fraud: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:45 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block Via Mallorca, 8 p.m.

July 3

Residential burglary: 700 block Turquoise Street, 6 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 300 block Forward Street, 8 p.m.

July 4

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 5 a.m.

Selling liquor to a minor: 7000 block Neptune Place, 3:15 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 7000 block Neptune Place, 3:31 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block Cabrillo Avenue, 4 p.m.

Battery: 200 block Marine Street, 5 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports. ◆