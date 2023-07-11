La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
June 20
Vehicle break-in/theft: 7600 block Gilman Court, 6 p.m.
June 26
Fraud: 7400 block Monte Vista Avenue, noon
June 27
Petty theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 4 p.m.
June 28
Felony vandalism: 1100 block Turquoise Street, 6:45 p.m.
Felony grand theft: 900 block Kline Street, 7 p.m.
June 29
Possession of open container of alcohol while driving: 6400 block Avenida Cresta, 7:52 p.m.
June 30
Felony vandalism: 2300 block Via Siena, 4 p.m.
July 1
Residential burglary: 5700 block Dolphin Place, 12:55 p.m.
Felony grand theft: 900 block Kline Street, 7 p.m.
Felony grand theft: 6900 block Via Valverde, 7 p.m.
July 2
Fraud: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:45 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block Via Mallorca, 8 p.m.
July 3
Residential burglary: 700 block Turquoise Street, 6 a.m.
Felony grand theft: 300 block Forward Street, 8 p.m.
July 4
Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 5 a.m.
Selling liquor to a minor: 7000 block Neptune Place, 3:15 p.m.
Minor in possession of alcohol: 7000 block Neptune Place, 3:31 p.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block Cabrillo Avenue, 4 p.m.
Battery: 200 block Marine Street, 5 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports. ◆