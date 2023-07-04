La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
Police blotter
Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.
June 13
Petty theft: 7300 block Girard Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
June 21
Fraud: 6300 block Dowling Drive, 12:01 a.m.
June 22
Felony grand theft: 1000 block Opal Street, 10:15 a.m.
Fire crews free worker trapped more than five hours in trench at La Jolla Shores home construction site
VIDEO: The worker had been trapped from the waist down since before 8 a.m. June 28. He was freed just before 1:30 p.m.
June 24
Open container in public park: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 4:57 p.m.
June 25
Battery: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 5:50 p.m.
Residential burglary: 1400 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:15 p.m.
June 26
Felony vandalism: 1000 block Prospect Street, 2:24 p.m.
Petty theft: 2400 block Calle del Oro, 3 p.m.
June 27
Fraud: 8700 block Caminito Sueno, 1:40 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 7700 block Girard Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
June 28
Drunk in public: 3200 block La Jolla Village Drive, 1:48 a.m.
Felony vandalism: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 5:03 p.m.
Felony grand theft: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
June 30
Assault against elder/dependent adult: 3100 block Evening Way, 7:40 a.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆