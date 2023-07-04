Advertisement
Public Safety

La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154.
To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
(File)
Share

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

June 13

Petty theft: 7300 block Girard Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

June 21

Fraud: 6300 block Dowling Drive, 12:01 a.m.

June 22

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Opal Street, 10:15 a.m.

San Diego fire crews work to rescue man trapped in trench in La Jolla Shores

Public Safety

Fire crews free worker trapped more than five hours in trench at La Jolla Shores home construction site

VIDEO: The worker had been trapped from the waist down since before 8 a.m. June 28. He was freed just before 1:30 p.m.

June 24

Open container in public park: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 4:57 p.m.

June 25

Battery: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 5:50 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1400 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:15 p.m.

June 26

Felony vandalism: 1000 block Prospect Street, 2:24 p.m.

Petty theft: 2400 block Calle del Oro, 3 p.m.

June 27

Fraud: 8700 block Caminito Sueno, 1:40 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7700 block Girard Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

June 28

Drunk in public: 3200 block La Jolla Village Drive, 1:48 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 5:03 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 9:05 p.m.

June 30

Assault against elder/dependent adult: 3100 block Evening Way, 7:40 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

Public SafetyNews

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement