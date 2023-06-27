La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

June 2

Felony shoplifting: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

June 3

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5 p.m.

June 13

Petty theft: 3200 block Caminito Ameca, 1 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6 p.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:15 p.m.

June 14

Petty theft: 8500 block Via Mallorca, 7:54 a.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:38 p.m.

June 15

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:31 a.m.

June 17

Felony grand theft: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 4:55 a.m.

Petty theft: 7900 block Caminito del Cid, 5:35 a.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol: 200 block Marine Street, 2:29 p.m.

June 20

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1000 block Pearl Street, 4 p.m.

June 22

Felony vehicle theft: Crystal Drive at Dixie Drive, 5 p.m.

Battery: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:17 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 8 p.m.

Residential burglary: 3300 block Caminito Eastbluff, 9 p.m.

June 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Prospect Street, 6 p.m.

June 24

Felony vandalism: 3000 block Via Alicante, 11:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:20 p.m.

June 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 9 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9 a.m.

Grand theft: 9000 block La Jolla Shores Lane, 7:02 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆