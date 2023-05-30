La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
May 13
Felony vandalism: 6500 block Electric Avenue, 5 p.m.
May 19
Felony grand theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, midnight
Felony assault on elder/dependent adult: 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 10:24 a.m.
May 20
Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 6 p.m.
May 21
Battery: 900 block Nautilus Street, 2:10 p.m.
Fraud: 1100 block Wall Street, 8:18 p.m.
May 22
Possession of narcotics/controlled substances: 3200 block Nobel Drive, 3:46 p.m.
May 23
Shoplifting: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:26 a.m.
May 24
Driving under the influence (alcohol): 2400 block Hidden Valley Road, 2:04 a.m.
Exhibiting deadly weapon other than a firearm: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:55 p.m.
May 25
Drunk in public: 8900 block Gilman Drive, 4:26 a.m.
Drunk in public: 700 block Van Nuys Street, 4:31 a.m.
Felony shoplifting: 7900 block Girard Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:30 p.m.
May 26
Commercial burglary: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:43 a.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8900 block Gilman Drive, 8:15 a.m.
Commercial burglary: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 4 p.m.
Felony grand theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 4 p.m.
Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:35 p.m.
May 27
Pocket picking: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:20 a.m.
Battery: 700 block Wrelton Drive, 2:02 p.m.
May 28
Drunk in public: 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 12:33 a.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆