La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

May 14

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1 a.m.

Battery: 1000 block Prospect Street, 12:29 p.m.

May 15

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8900 Nottingham Place, 4 p.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:40 p.m.

May 17

Felony vandalism: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:13 a.m.

May 18

Battery: 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 6 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 6:30 p.m.

May 19

Drunk in public: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:30 p.m.

May 20

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:15 a.m.

May 21

Willful cruelty to child with minor injury: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:41 a.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:42 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆