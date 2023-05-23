La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
May 14
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1 a.m.
Battery: 1000 block Prospect Street, 12:29 p.m.
May 15
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8900 Nottingham Place, 4 p.m.
Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:40 p.m.
May 17
Felony vandalism: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:13 a.m.
May 18
Battery: 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 6 p.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 6:30 p.m.
May 19
Drunk in public: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:30 p.m.
May 20
Driving under the influence (alcohol): 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:15 a.m.
May 21
Willful cruelty to child with minor injury: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:41 a.m.
Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:42 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆