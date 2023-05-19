Man arrested is suspected of prying side mirrors off as many as 50 vehicles in La Jolla and University City

San Diego police say these mirrors were pried from vehicles during a recent series of vandalism incidents in La Jolla and University City.

A 23-year-old man arrested after witnesses reported someone prying side mirrors off 17 vehicles is now suspected of vandalizing as many as 50 vehicles in less than a week in La Jolla and University City, according to San Diego police.

Police said May 18 that two days earlier, two people called 911 to report seeing someone prying mirrors from cars. Police did not say where or what time the vandalism occurred but said officers arrived and arrested the man. His bail was set at $342,000.

ABC-TV/10 reported the arrest was made after officers were called to the 4100 block of Nobel Drive in University City.

Since the arrest, more cases surfaced dating to May 12, police Sgt. Farrell Layton said. Investigators believe 30 to 50 vehicles were vandalized. Sometimes one car was hit, sometimes it was several. But in all instances, mirrors were removed.

One person posted on social media that several cars had been damaged along Via Sonoma in La Jolla and neighboring streets.

“The total cost of the damage is unknown, as most of the victims are still in the process of getting their vehicles repaired,” Layton said.

Replacing the mirrors can cost a few hundred dollars to nearly $3,000, depending on the car make and model, he said.

Police asked victims and witnesses to call (619) 531-2000. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

— City News Service and La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆