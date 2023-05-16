La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

May 5

Petty theft: 5100 block Castle Hills Drive, 4 a.m.

May 6

Felony vandalism: 5200 block Yost Circle, 9 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8600 Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:30 p.m.

Felony shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:27 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2300 Calle de la Garza, 11:35 p.m.

May 7

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Prospect Street, 10:30 p.m.

May 8

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Gravilla Street, 4:30 a.m.

May 9

Commercial burglary: 7700 block Herschel Avenue, 3 p.m.

May 11

Battery: 1100 block Torrey Pines Road, 9 a.m.

Drunk in public: 7500 block Fay Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:53 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 8600 block Via Mallorca, 5:30 p.m.

May 12

Felony vandalism: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Herschel Avenue at Kline Street, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 2:35 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Camino del Oro at El Paseo Grande, 10:21 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 7400 block Cuvier Street, 10:30 p.m.

May 13

Felony vehicle theft: Ivanhoe Avenue at Prospect Street, 10 a.m.

May 14

Felony vandalism: 400 block Rosemont Street, 3:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:10 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆