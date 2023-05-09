La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police except where noted.

April 20

Felony grand theft: 7900 block Girard Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

April 29

Commercial burglary: 7900 block Herschel Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

Open alcoholic beverage container where prohibited: 200 block Marine Street, 2:05 p.m.

May 1

Vandalism: 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:50 a.m.

May 4

Battery: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:40 a.m.

Attempted murder: 5600 block Chelsea Avenue, 2:10 p.m. Police reported that the call came from a lawyer who was representing a client who wanted to turn himself in. While the lawyer lives on Chelsea Avenue, he did not disclose the client’s whereabouts. The call did not detail the case it was related to.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 1300 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:53 p.m.

May 5

Possession of a controlled substance: 1300 block Coast Walk, 2:30 a.m.

Street robbery (weapon used): 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9:14 p.m.

Drunk in public: 700 block Ocean Boulevard, 10:38 p.m.

May 6

Drunk in public: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9:30 p.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 800 block Pearl Street, 1:40 p.m.

May 7

Shooting: 7600 block Eads Avenue. Police reported that a shooting occurred in the afternoon that is being investigated as a suicide.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆