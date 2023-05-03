Man found unconscious in La Jolla Cove is taken to hospital after other swimmers remove him from water

An unconscious swimmer was removed from La Jolla Cove the morning of May 3.

An unconscious man was removed from the water at La Jolla Cove by fellow swimmers the morning of May 3 and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A swimmer who was at The Cove told the La Jolla Light that people “saw something floating and soon realized it was a person” and swam out to the victim. Those on land called 911 around 7:40 a.m.

The witness said others cut the man’s wetsuit and performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived and took over. The witness said the man “didn’t look alive.”

“It was such a beautiful morning; there were no waves and the conditions were ideal for La Jolla Cove. This was such a shock,” the witness said. “No one seemed to recognize [the man], but he had an old-school swim cap on, so we think he was an experienced swimmer.”

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Muñoz described the man as in his 60s and said he was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His identity was not released. ◆