La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.
April 8
Residential burglary: 2000 block Via Ladeta, noon
April 10
Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 9:25 a.m.
April 11
Battery: 7600 block Eads Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
April 12
Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:30 p.m.
April 13
Battery: 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:45 p.m.
April 14
Sex crime (other): 1000 block Archer Street, 2:30 p.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:45 p.m.
April 15
Felony vandalism: 3300 block Caminito Eastbluff, 1:30 a.m.
Exhibiting deadly weapon other than a firearm: 200 block Marine Street, 3:06 p.m.
April 16
Residential burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 8:11 p.m.
April 17
Felony grand theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Bird Rock Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆