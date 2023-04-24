La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

April 8

Residential burglary: 2000 block Via Ladeta, noon

April 10

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 9:25 a.m.

April 11

Battery: 7600 block Eads Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

April 12

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:30 p.m.

April 13

Battery: 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:45 p.m.

April 14

Sex crime (other): 1000 block Archer Street, 2:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:45 p.m.

April 15

Felony vandalism: 3300 block Caminito Eastbluff, 1:30 a.m.

Exhibiting deadly weapon other than a firearm: 200 block Marine Street, 3:06 p.m.

April 16

Residential burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 8:11 p.m.

April 17

Felony grand theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Bird Rock Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆