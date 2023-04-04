La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

March 2

Felony grand theft: 7700 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 4 p.m.

March 26

Commercial burglary: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 2:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6 p.m.

March 27

Felony grand theft: 6900 block Country Club Drive, 9:45 a.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:15 p.m.

March 28

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:34 p.m.

March 29

Felony vehicle theft: 2500 block Ardath Court, 7 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7600 block Pepita Way, 5:45 p.m.

March 30

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 5400 block Calumet Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

March 31

Residential burglary: 6400 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 6:18 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆