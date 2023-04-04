La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
March 2
Felony grand theft: 7700 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 4 p.m.
March 26
Commercial burglary: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Felony vandalism: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6 p.m.
March 27
Felony grand theft: 6900 block Country Club Drive, 9:45 a.m.
Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:15 p.m.
March 28
Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:34 p.m.
March 29
Felony vehicle theft: 2500 block Ardath Court, 7 a.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 7600 block Pepita Way, 5:45 p.m.
March 30
Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 5400 block Calumet Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
March 31
Residential burglary: 6400 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 6:18 a.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆