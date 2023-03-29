Father pleads not guilty to murder in death of his 7-week-old daughter

A man pleaded not guilty this week to murder in connection with the death of his 7-week-old daughter, who was found with serious internal injuries at the family’s home on La Jolla Village Drive earlier this month and later died at a hospital, authorities said.

Jaime Javier Santillanes, 37, was arrested March 23 in Clairemont, two days after the infant died at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. Her name has not been released.

Santillanes pleaded not guilty March 27 in San Diego County Superior Court to charges of murder and child abuse. He could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted, the county district attorney’s office said.

Santillanes remained jailed without bail March 29. A hearing has been set for Monday, April 10, to ask a judge to consider setting bail.

Santillanes’ attorney declined to comment.

San Diego police responded shortly after 10 p.m. March 18 to a report of an infant who was not breathing at a townhome on La Jolla Village Drive near Lebon Drive east of Interstate 5, police Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a statement.

Police and firefighters contacted Santillanes and the girl’s 36-year-old mother at the home, Shebloski said. The baby was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Detectives learned the child had suffered “serious traumatic internal injuries indicative of physical child abuse,” Shebloski said. The Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit opened an investigation to determine who was taking care of the baby and how she was injured.

The baby died at the hospital March 21, police said. Police interviewed witnesses, gathered evidence and worked with medical personnel to try to determine what happened to the child. The department Homicide Unit took over the investigation because of the severity of the infant’s injuries.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. ◆