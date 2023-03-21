La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

March 4

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 9 p.m.

March 7

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 11 a.m.

March 11

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5200 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 3:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3 p.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:50 p.m.

Vandalism: 5800 block Caminito del Estio, 10 p.m.

Vandalism: 1200 block Prospect Street, 10:05 p.m.

March 13

Fraud: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 1 p.m.

Fraud: 500 block Gravilla Street, 5 p.m.

Drunk in public: 700 block Prospect Street, 7:11 p.m.

March 14

Battery: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:48 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:52 p.m.

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:32 p.m.

March 15

Felony shoplifting: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 6 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1800 block Casellana Road, 6:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 9:15 p.m.

Tampering with vehicle: 7300 block Fay Avenue, 10 p.m.

Drunk in public: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 11 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 5300 block Soledad Road, 11:52 p.m.

March 17

Felony grand theft: 7700 block Herschel Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

Petty theft: 8900 block Caminito Verano, 12:19 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: Calumet Avenue at Midway Street, 3 p.m.

Residential burglary: 7200 block Rue de Roark, 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: Gilman Drive and Via Alicante, 8:30 p.m.

March 18

Residential burglary: 800 block La Jolla Corona Court, 7:45 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports. ◆