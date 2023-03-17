Advertisement
Public Safety

Man, 18, arrested in connection with area sexual assault and series of gropings

San Diego police released these images of a man suspected of groping or exposing himself to women.
San Diego police released these images last month asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of groping or exposing himself to women in the La Jolla/University City area.
(Provided by San Diego Police Department)

In at least five cases, an assailant followed women from one of three parks and accosted them outside their homes or on the street, police said.

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego police arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in a recent series of gropings, indecent exposures and a sexual assault in the La Jolla/University City area.

Officers arrested the suspect, Iniabasi Aniekeme Udom, when they saw him leaving his home in Carmel Valley, police Lt. Paul Phillips said March 16.

Investigators with search warrants looked through his home and vehicle and found what police said was additional evidence of the crimes.

“We feel very strongly that this is the suspect,” Phillips said.

Seven incidents — some described as sexual battery and indecent exposure — targeted women who were jogging or working out in January and into mid-February.

One of the encounters was serious enough to be considered a felony, police said. The rest were considered misdemeanors.

Last month, San Diego police released images of the suspect in hopes that someone would step forward with his name. At that time, police said they were investigating five incidents, all in February.

In those five cases, an assailant followed women from one of three parks — La Jolla Community Park in La Jolla and Doyle Community Park and Nobel Athletic Park in University City — and accosted them outside their homes or on the street.

Investigators also reached out to UC San Diego police, who did some research and provided Udom’s name as someone San Diego police might want to look at. Phillips said campus police had come across Udom after someone reported seeing him behaving oddly. He is not a student at the university.

Police said Udom was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, sexual battery and indecent exposure. ◆

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

