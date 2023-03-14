La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Feb. 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Prospect Street, 10 p.m.

Feb. 28

Felony grand theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, noon

March 5

Residential burglary: 2000 block Caminito Circulo Sur, 7 p.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:35 p.m.

March 6

Felony vehicle theft: 5500 block Candlelight Drive, 10 p.m.

March 7

Commercial robbery: 8880 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:35 p.m.

Residential burglary: 2300 block Paseo Dorado, 6:52 p.m.

March 9

Grand theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:10 p.m.

Residential burglary: 2500 block Calle del Oro, 6:15 p.m.

March 10

Shoplifting: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:45 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆