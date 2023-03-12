Eight reported dead after two boats possibly carrying migrants crash at Black’s Beach

At least eight people were killed when two boats possibly carrying migrants crashed at Black’s Beach in La Jolla late March 11, with at least one of the boats reported to have capsized, officials said.

Few details were released, but San Diego police reported that eight bodies were recovered from the water off La Jolla Farms Road south of the Torrey Pines Gliderport. Thick fog hampered search efforts overnight, but Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopters and a Coast Guard cutter were expected to comb the area for additional victims March 12.

“We couldn’t get any helicopters up. We had boats in the water, but at first light, once all the conditions clear, we will have Coast Guard out here and San Diego Fire-Rescue and lifeguards doing a joint search through the water for any possible victims that are left,” Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue’s deputy chief of operations, told OnScene.TV.

Eddy said he didn’t know how many people got to shore or exactly how many victims had been found “because it keeps changing on us.”

He said there was an 800-yard debris field on Black’s Beach.

(Bing Maps and La Jolla Light)

“We tried to launch helicopters both from San Diego Fire and Coast Guard, but due to the conditions, they couldn’t get up,” Eddy said. “Coast Guard finally got up with their copter, but due to the conditions of the fog in the area, it was hard for their [forward-looking thermal imaging cameras] to get through to see anything in the water.”

He said a Coast Guard frigate was being sent to the area. City and state lifeguards, San Diego police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers also responded.

San Diego police learned about the incident shortly after 11:30 p.m. when a woman called 911 to report that she had come from Mexico via boat and one of the boats had overturned, police Officer Sarah Foster said. The woman told dispatchers that nine or 10 people might be in the water from the vessel that capsized.

According to the caller, eight people traveling on the boat she was on had made it to shore, Foster said.

Police and lifeguards responded and the Border Patrol was notified of the call, Foster said.

A Border Patrol spokesman said he had no information about the incident and didn’t know of anyone detained from the scene. ◆