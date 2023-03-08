Advertisement
News

San Diego paying $2.1 million to bicyclist seriously injured when he hit a pothole in La Jolla

Torrey Pines Road near Amalfi Street in La Jolla
Torrey Pines Road near Amalfi Street in La Jolla, pictured last year during an SDG&E trenching project, is where Jonathan Sammartino hit a pothole in 2015 and was thrown from his bicycle.
(Elisabeth Frausto)
By David Garrick
Share

San Diego is paying $2.1 million to a bicyclist who suffered severe head injuries on Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla.

Jonathan Sammartino suffered facial fractures, a brain bleed and a seizure when he hit a pothole while riding his bike on Torrey Pines Road near Amalfi Street in March 2015.

In a lawsuit against the city, he states he was thrown over the handlebars when he hit a pothole filled with asphalt debris that police later measured at 4 feet by 2½ feet.

Road repair sign

Local News

Story gallery: Roadblocks to Repair — A series on fixing the streets

The suit says Sammartino slid 10 to 15 feet on the ground and spent five days in an intensive care unit after the crash, which was witnessed by his wife, Jessica Thierman, and a friend.

The $2.1 million payout compensates the couple for lost earnings by Sammartino, who missed five months of work and may have missed out on other employment opportunities during that time.

The case is one of seven lawsuits settled recently stemming from incidents around the city, totaling nearly $5 million in payouts.

One of the other settlements is for $1 million total to two women hit by a police patrol vehicle downtown. Four cover flood damage caused by water main breaks and other problems with the city’s water and sewer systems, and the seventh is for a woman’s injuries suffered in a collision with a police vehicle in Mount Hope.

The City Council approved all the payouts March 7 in open session.

The settlements come in the wake of a 2020 city audit that said San Diego could significantly reduce the nearly $25 million a year it spends on lawsuit payouts if it invests in better employee training and deeper analyses of risks.

The stretch of sidewalk in Del Cerro caused injuries that forced a city payout of nearly $5 million

Politics

Audit: City paid $220M to settle claims over nine years, averaging nearly $25M a year

San Diego could shrink lawsuit payouts with better risk analysis, worker training, report said

The audit determined that San Diego spent $220 million total over nine fiscal years, from 2010 to 2018, handling about 20,000 claims and lawsuits filed during that time.

Auditors also recommended proactive measures such as fixing damaged sidewalks and concrete in key areas and revamping dangerous intersections. ◆

News Public Safety
David Garrick

David Garrick has covered San Diego City Hall since early 2014 for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before that, he covered North County for 16 years for the Union-Tribune, North County Times and Pomerado Newspapers. Garrick graduated from Coronado High School and UC Berkeley and received a master’s in journalism from New York University. He spent his early newspaper career in New York City.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement