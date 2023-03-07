La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Feb. 12

Petty theft: 7400 block Olivetas Avenue, 11 a.m.

Feb. 15

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1000 block Prospect Street, 10:35 p.m.

Feb. 20

Felony vandalism: 5500 block Candlelight Drive, 1:05 a.m.

Feb. 24

Residential burglary: 7700 block Lookout Drive, 1 a.m.

Feb. 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Colima Street, 8 a.m.

Feb. 26

Commercial burglary: 7900 block Herschel Avenue, 1 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 9800 block Genesee Avenue, 11:58 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 7900 block Girard Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

Feb. 27

Residential burglary: 2600 block Inyaha Lane, 3:30 p.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 28

Residential burglary: 800 block La Jolla Corona Court, 5 p.m.

Battery: 7600 block Hillside Drive, 8:55 p.m.

March 1

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 12:20 p.m.

Vandalism: 6900 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 3 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 3000 block Via Alicante, 6 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 7500 block Fay Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Exchange Place, 11 p.m.

March 2

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 2:04 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 3:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5900 block Sagebrush Road, 5 a.m.

Petty theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 11:20 a.m.

Possession of a controlled substance: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7 p.m.

Residential burglary: 5500 block Thunderbird Lane, 8:28 p.m.

March 3

Fraud: 7900 block Caminito del Cid, 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆