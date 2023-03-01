Driver extricated from overturned car after crashing off I-5 in La Jolla

Firefighters extricated a 71-year-old driver from an overturned car that went down an embankment from Interstate 5 in La Jolla on a rainy morning March 1.

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on southbound I-5 south of Gilman Drive, officials said.

A San Clemente man driving a Porsche Carrera lost control of the car and it went off the freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Matias.

The vehicle went down the embankment and landed on its roof, trapping the driver, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The driver was extricated from the car around 7 a.m. and taken to a hospital with injuries that Matias described as minor.

No other vehicles were involved. Matias said the initial investigation indicated the man had been driving “at an unsafe speed given the wet roadway conditions.” ◆