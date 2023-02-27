La Jolla crime and public safety news: Sexual battery cases, police blotter

Police investigating sexual battery cases near La Jolla

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a series of four cases of sexual battery and one incident of indecent exposure targeting female joggers in the University Towne Center neighborhood.

The cases occurred between Feb. 7 and 17 in the 8100 block of Via Kino, 7900 block of Caminito Dia, 9100 block of Judicial Drive, 4000 block of Palmilla Drive and at Nobel Drive and Regents Road.

According to police, the women were exercising at a park and in three cases, a man followed them and accosted them just outside their homes. In two cases the women were walking down the street.

The man was described as Black, age 20-30, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, 165-185 pounds with an athletic build, short dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about these or other possibly related cases can call the Police Department’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1700.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Jan. 31

Open container in public park: 800 block Pearl Street, 12:15 p.m.

Feb. 17

Felony vandalism: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9 p.m.

Feb. 18

Residential burglary: 2500 block Azure Coast Drive, 9:45 a.m.

Felony transportation of a controlled substance: 2500 block Azure Coast Drive, 12:43 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5200 block Castle Hills Drive, 2:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8400 block Via Alicante, 5 p.m.

Feb. 20

Felony vehicle theft: 8200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 2:52 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 3 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 3200 block Holiday Court, 3:19 a.m.

Residential burglary: 2300 block Via Capri Court, 3:20 p.m.

Feb. 21

Felony vehicle theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Esterel Drive, 8:25 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8800 block Gilman Drive, 10 p.m.

Feb. 22

Felony vandalism: 600 block Marine Street, 1 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 900 block Coast Boulevard, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 23

Felony vandalism: 8600 block Via Mallorca, 12:14 a.m.

Feb. 24

Felony vandalism: 1500 block Alta La Jolla Drive, 3 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7300 block Vista del Mar Avenue, 9 a.m.

Drunk in public: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:48 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

Felony vehicle theft: El Paseo Grande at La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:05 a.m.

Sex crime: Nobel Drive at Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:54 a.m.

Tampering with vehicle: 900 block Genter Street, 5:50 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports. ◆