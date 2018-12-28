Photos: All Souls Christmas Home Tour in Point Loma is the oldest one, west of the Mississippi

A tradition and a beacon of the season to many, All Souls Episcopal Church's 67th annual
Point Loma Christmas Home Tour took place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 with 600 visitors to the marketplace, food trucks, tea social and five gorgeous houses decorated for the holidays and open for viewing. The event raised about $30,000 for the church's extended ministries, which include feeding those homeless in San Diego, buying medicine and care for families and orphans at a hospital in Kenya, and providing clothing and shelter for new arrivals to the Episcopal Refugee Network. All Souls is at 1475 Catalina Blvd. (619) 223-6394.
Bonnie Campbell-Davis, home tour co-chairs Judy Kebler and Derelynn Kalafer, and Maarienne Bowman holding Zaylee
A tour host explains that the glass ornaments hung from the chandelier were created by the artistic homeowner
Tour participants arrive at one of the featured homes on Locust Avenue.
Gleaning creative ways to decorate for the holidays is a good reason to take the home tour.
A greeter welcomes two tour participants, directing them to put on the protective blue booties before entering the home featured on Mitscher Lane.
Lanita Carroll, Bridget Livingstone and Myrtle Livingstone
Gleaning creative ways to decorate for the holidays is a good reason to take the home tour.
A children’s playhouse built in 1947 captivates guests
Shirleanne sets up her holiday boutique booth on the All Souls Episcopal Church plaza, before the home tour gets underway.
An expresso from one of the food trucks on hand kick-starts an early arriver’s tour.
A family’s collection of menorahs accent their dining room
