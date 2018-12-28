Point Loma & OB Monthly Profiles Places

Photos: All Souls Christmas Home Tour in Point Loma is the oldest one, west of the Mississippi

Susan DeMaggio
Contact Reporter

A tradition and a beacon of the season to many, All Souls Episcopal Church's 67th annual Point Loma Christmas Home Tour took place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 with 600 visitors to the marketplace, food trucks, tea social and five gorgeous houses decorated for the holidays and open for viewing. The event raised about $30,000 for the church's extended ministries, which include feeding those homeless in San Diego, buying medicine and care for families and orphans at a hospital in Kenya, and providing clothing and shelter for new arrivals to the Episcopal Refugee Network. All Souls is at 1475 Catalina Blvd. (619) 223-6394.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

