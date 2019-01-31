Q&A: Meet Bob Goldyn, Peninsula Planning Board chair

Editor’s Note: The monthly " Q&A" series shines a spotlight on notable locals we all wish we knew more about!

Where did you grow up?

"I was born and raised in Sylvania, Ohio (outside Toledo). I attended high school at St. Francis DeSales, and college at the University of Cincinnati where I received a B.S. in Architecture. Then I spent three months in France attending Le Ecole De Beaux-Arts, De Americana, De Fontainebleau (American School of Fine Arts in Fontainebleau) where I received my diplome. Next, I returned to Cincinnati and received my Master's of Architecture in 2005. I then moved to New York City (living in the Murray Hill district) to work for Karlsberger Architecture. In November 2007, I moved out to San Diego and I've been living in Point Loma ever since."

What do you do for a living?

"I'm a licensed architect at RJC | Steinberg Hart. I primarily focus on public works projects, such as the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters, the national award-winning Human Resources Service Center at MCAS Miramar, and a new coastal campus for the Navy SEALS, as part of Naval Base Coronado. For the past five years, I've also been serving as a mentor at San Diego High School as part of ACE program (Architecture, Construction, Engineering), and as a Big Brother to a 12-year-old boy in Coronado as part of the Big Brother Big Sisters San Diego program."

Are you married? Got kids?

"I'm not married, nor do I have kids (except for the little brother I just mentioned whom I've been hanging out with for the past 5 years, so I'm part of that family). I have a brother and sister I'm close with, and they each have 2 girls and 1 boy, so I have 6 nieces and nephews that I spoil back in Ohio."

Give us a brief history of your involvement with Peninsula governance.

"I'm coming to the end of my fourth year on the Peninsula Community Planning Board, and my first year as chair of the board. Previously, I've chaired the board's Long Range Planning Committee, where we looked at long-term land-use goals and tried to be pro-active with amendments to our Community Plan. I'm current chair of the AIA SD Urban Design Committee, where we look at planning and land use at the scale of the County of San Diego."

If you could wave a magic wand and make a wish for Point Loma come true, that wish would be:

"The wish would be to provide complete infrastructure (utility and mobility)! Envision a walk-able community with wide, dual-use sidewalks for bicycles and pedestrians, exterior plazas, underground utilities, efficient public transportation, and a more active and engaged community where we can work, live, and play within the same community."

What is your favorite thing about living in the Peninsula?

"To me, the people make the place. The community here looks out for each other and are engaged in events and activities to help support the betterment of the Peninsula. This is what I love and admire most."

What is your top priority for Point Loma improvement?

"Top priority is better mobility. Trying to create an infrastructure for bicycles and pedestrians where we can walk and bike to the beaches, stores, restaurants and to work; and to remove the vehicles from the roads."

What is one thing you want people to know about the Peninsula Community Planning Board?

"That we are a group of volunteers, working on our own dime and effort, recognized by the City to provide recommendations on matters of planning and land use. We are your neighbors, friends and co-workers, and we are willing to put in the time and the energy to make the Peninsula better for the future. We are real people and we are making the effort to do something."

Do you have a favorite spot for relaxing in the peninsula? (Where is it?)

"I have a couple of locations where I frequent to say hi and meet with friends and community members — Harbor Town Pub, Club Marina, Mitch's Seafood, Eppig Brewing."

How would you spend a $5,000 gift to Point Loma — no strings attached?

"First thoughts are add funding to this cause or that cause (Voltaire Street Bridge project or Rosecrans Lights project), but I would want to do something that would make a large difference to many people. I would use the money at a neighborhood market (Stump's or Jensen's) and have a blind event purchase of the groceries of random individuals, with the afterthought of hope some of the individuals would pay the gratis forward."

— Peninsula Community Planning Board meets 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St., San Diego. The next meeting is Feb. 21. Goldyn welcomes the community's input on issues and he can be reached through the planning board's e-mail address pcpbsd@gmail.com

———

Peninsula Community Planning Board

Meets: 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Next meeting Feb. 21

Mail: 1220 Rosecrans St. PMB 549 San Diego, CA 92106

E-mail: pcpbsd@gmail.com

Website: pcpb.net