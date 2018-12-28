Point Loma & OB Monthly Profiles People

Photos: Wearing History - Of doughboys, dancing and donuts for 'The Great War Gallop' in Point Loma

Point Loma Assembly Hall was transformed into a World War I canteen for "The Great War Gallop!" 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, where friends and associates of Wearing History, gathered to reenact the welcoming home of troops and dance to period music by the Heliotrope Ragtime Orchestra. It was a fitting local commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918. The gala concluded with a rousing sing-along of "Over There" (lyrics and music by George M. Cohan in 1917).

Did you know Point Loma Asembly Hall actually held dances and was used by the American Red Cross during The Great War years?

Wearing History is a small business that strives to make fashion of the past available today with sewing patterns available online at wearinghistory.clothing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

