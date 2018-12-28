Point Loma & OB Monthly News

Photos: Town turns out for Ocean Beach Holiday Parade

The Ocean Beach Town Council sponsored the 39th annual OB Holiday Parade, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 with the theme "It's a Wonderful Life." It sure looked as if a record crowd lined Newport Avenue for 90 minutes of cheer and civic pride.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

