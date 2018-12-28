Photos: Town turns out for Ocean Beach Holiday Parade

The Ocean Beach Town Council sponsored the 39th annual OB Holiday Parade, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 with the theme "It's a Wonderful Life." It sure looked as if a record crowd lined Newport Avenue for 90 minutes of cheer and civic pride.
OB Elementary School represents!
The ‘jellyfish’ float gets rave reviews.
Here comes the Point Loma High School marching band.
The stage is set! The audience awaits!
Is that Frosty on the OB MainStreet Association float?
Greetings from the Inn at Sunset Cliffs
Ocean Beach Surf & Skate joins the parade.
This float reminded the crowd of what could happen when you text and drive.
OB Town Council members wave to onlookers.
Santa Claus makes his way over the the broadcast booth.
It’s a wonderful night in Ocean Beach.
