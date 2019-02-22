Point Loma and Ocean Beach Community Conversation brings local issues to light: crime, traffic, neighborhood preservation make the headlines

Electric scooters gone wild. Congested traffic and the ever-increasing number of speeding motorists. The "uptick" in community crime. Short-term rentals replacing neighborhoods. Loitering and panhandling by homeless people. The preservation of North Chapel at Liberty Station. Safe roads for all modes. Formosa Slough plans.

All these issues (and more) were topics for the annual Peninsula Community Conversation, Jan. 23 at the UPSES Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal.

Hosted by the Point Loma Association (PLA), the evening was well-attended and led participants to request another be arranged for Tuesday, May 14.

Susan DeMaggio Alan Ziter and Andrew Waltz from Art District Liberty Station hand out maps and answer questions. Alan Ziter and Andrew Waltz from Art District Liberty Station hand out maps and answer questions. (Susan DeMaggio)

PLA president Dave Martin opened the Conversation by proclaiming from center stage that "The future of Point Loma is so bright." To prove it, he cited projects underway for anchor lighting across Rosecrans Street, beautification of the medians with green plants and river rock, progress on the kinetic sculpture for Nimitz Boulevard, and the work of the Mean Green Team to maintain the landscape and pick up trash.

Susan DeMaggio Fred Kosmo, representing the Peninsula Planning Board Fred Kosmo, representing the Peninsula Planning Board (Susan DeMaggio)

Representing the Ocean Beach Main Street Association — with perhaps the biggest news of the night — Denny Knox told the gathering the Association was beginning its 41st year with 14 board members and 500 members. She said various street crimes of late have put her in closer touch with police, and in addition to the private security program the Association arranges, the police will step up "walking teams" on Newport Avenue. "I feel good that we can come up with a good plan," she said.

Lt. Danny Grubbs of Western Division reminded everyone that police walk a fine line in dealing with loiterers and transients. He said the department is seeing an "uptick" in robberies, although assault reports were down for January. He recommended businesses get a "Stay Away" order to deal with repeat offenders. "When it comes to those who are homeless," Grubbs explained, "we always try to offer them social services, but many turn them down by choice."

As for the sexual assault that was reported in OB on Sunday, Jan. 20, he assured the audience "it is under investigation."

Representing the Peninsula Planning Board, Fred Kosmo expressed its concern, that in dealing with the new owners of the North Chapel at Liberty Station, vigilance is required to ensure they maintain it as historical and sacred. To that end, he said the board was working with 90-pages of legal opinion from City Attorney Mara Elliott, and enlisting the support of Congress member Scott Peters and Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Susan DeMaggio Jane Loveday and Laura Dennison discuss the Ocean Beach Seed Library. Jane Loveday and Laura Dennison discuss the Ocean Beach Seed Library. (Susan DeMaggio)

Kosmo also said that though it's hard to add bike lanes to a city that's already built, he appreciates the need to "create safe roads for all modes." He discussed a City proposal to add take a four-lane road on West Point Loma Boulevard and reduce it to make room for a bike path.

In regard to the Formosa Slough area, Kosmo said the construction vehicles spotted at the site are part of a City feasibility/geo-technical study, and no land-use decision has been made yet.

OB Town Council president Mark Winkie and OB Planning Board chair Andrea Schlageter brought up the hope for greater citizen participation at civic meetings to address community concerns. Schlageter was adamant in her opposition to short-term vacation rentals and when asked about their effects on the beach community neighborhoods, she reminded the audience that the City Attorney has already opined they were illegal in areas zoned residential. "The City just needs to enforce the existing law," she said.

A brief discussion followed on the need to reconstruct the beach stairs at Bermuda Street, and the ongoing hill erosion at Sunset Cliffs.

Susan DeMaggio Lt. Danny Grubbs, representing the SDPD Western Division Lt. Danny Grubbs, representing the SDPD Western Division (Susan DeMaggio)

Before the evening ended, the audience brought forth questions about removing panhandlers from Rosecrans, the proliferation of e-scooters and keeping them off the OB Pier and peninsula right-of-ways ("It's the Wild Wild West out here!" one man sighed), the missing link for I-5 access from the peninsula requiring motorists to either take SeaWorld Drive or cruise through the Midway District as the only options for accessing the freeway, and speeding by Naval base employees.

As the 8 p.m. hour approached and organizers took the last question, some attendees noted how much they learned from the Community Conversation and encouraged the PLA to host a mid-year update in May.

Susan DeMaggio Attendees get the lowdown on joining the Point Loma Association Attendees get the lowdown on joining the Point Loma Association (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio PLA’s Clark Anthony Burlingame holds the mic for questions; this one concerns Midway traffic. PLA’s Clark Anthony Burlingame holds the mic for questions; this one concerns Midway traffic. (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio The Community Conversation crowd fills the Portuguese Assembly Hall, Jan. 23. The Community Conversation crowd fills the Portuguese Assembly Hall, Jan. 23. (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio Andrea Schlageter, chair of the Ocean Beach Planning Board Andrea Schlageter, chair of the Ocean Beach Planning Board (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio Becky and Dan Wieder staff the Point Loma Beautification table on behalf of the Mean Green Team. Becky and Dan Wieder staff the Point Loma Beautification table on behalf of the Mean Green Team. (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio Questions from the audience close the program. Questions from the audience close the program. (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio Dave Martin, president of the Point Loma Association Dave Martin, president of the Point Loma Association (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio The meeting’s complimentary dinner buffet was sponsored by Raglan’s, Surfside Deli and Dirty Birds. The meeting’s complimentary dinner buffet was sponsored by Raglan’s, Surfside Deli and Dirty Birds. (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio Miller Saltzman (District 2 City Council member Jen Campbell’s rep for Point Loma, Midway) can be reached at mjsaltzman@sandiego.gov Miller Saltzman (District 2 City Council member Jen Campbell’s rep for Point Loma, Midway) can be reached at mjsaltzman@sandiego.gov (Susan DeMaggio)

Susan DeMaggio Mark Winkie, president of the Ocean Beach Town Council Mark Winkie, president of the Ocean Beach Town Council (Susan DeMaggio)