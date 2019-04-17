Point Loma's Women's Museum director honored as 'Woman of Distinction'

Point Loma 's Women's Museum of California executive director Diane Peabody Straw was one of 17 women from across San Diego honored as 2019 Women of Distinction by 78th Assembly member Todd Gloria, March 20 at the Women's Museum in Liberty Station. The 78th Assembly includes San Diego County, Coronado, Del Mar, Imperial Beach and Solana Beach.

"This is an opportunity to honor the women who make San Diego a better place to live," Gloria said.

He credited Peabody Straw with helping the museum grow and improve from its origins in Golden Hill .

"Every day, this museum works to preserve women's history, to be an educational resource for the community," Gloria told those gathered. "Its original exhibits and programming work to bring untold stories of exceptional women to light. This is all thanks to its board of directors, its volunteers, and its staff, but also because of its executive director Diane Peabody Straw."

The other San Diego Women of Distrinction honored were: Roz Winstead, Stephanie Benvenuto, Cathie Jolley, Linda Tu, Tracie Jada O'Brien, Laurie Black, Rose Ann Sharp, Jen LaBarbera, Tessa Williams, Darcy Pavich, Steph Johnson, Cristina Marquez, Marlena Balderas, Nicole Capretz and Vernita Todd.

The 78th District "Woman of the Year" for 2019 is Brigette Browning, president of the local chapter of Unite Here, a labor union that represents 6,000 workers in San Diego's hotel and hospitality industries.

Nominations for next year's Women of Distinction can be submitted through Gloria's website: a78.asmdc.org