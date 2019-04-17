New Peninsula Planning Board in place, ready to tackle latest issues

The votes are in and Robert Goldyn will return as chair of the Peninsula Community Planning Board (PCPB) for another three-year term.

Elections were held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at the Point Loma/Hervey Library, 3701 Voltaire St., when in addition to Goldyn's re-election (with 227 votes), three-year terms went to Margaret Virissimo (202 votes), Korla Eaquinta (194 votes), Brad Herrin (194 votes) and Eva Schmitt (178 votes).

Mandy Havlik (174 votes) won a two-year partial term and Lucky Morrison (157 votes) has a one-year partial term.

PCPB honored all those who served, including Joe Holasek and Jerry Lohla, and gave special recognition to Patricia Clark, who retired after nine years on the board.

Police Update

San Diego Police Officers David Surwilo and Ricardo Pinon addressed the ever-present issue of vehicle habitation at the beach and in neighborhoods.

In addition to calling the non-emergency police number and reporting vehicles on the Get it Done app, both officers suggested an additional step: Send them an e-mail directly if the vehicle has been reported twice and nothing was done.

"That's when you shoot me an e-mail, or Miller an e-mail," Surwilo said, "I'll respond. I'll take a look at it, I'll mark it."

He added that he has a list of "honey-do's" that he works his way through after responding to e-mails.

Officer Surwilo can be reached at dsurwilo@pd.sandiego.gov — Officer Pinon at rpinon@pd.sandiego.gov

City Hall News

Miller Saltzman, community rep for District 2 City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, said a top priority is finding safe parking lots for those who are homeless and forced to live in their cars.

He reported that those parked in such lots (given they meet the necessary requirements) would receive assistance to find jobs, food, housing and other needs.

"Most of these people have just had some bad luck and are trying to not have to live in their cars," he said, "They want to be able to get back in to their lives."

Saltzman assured PCPB that the mayor's office and city attorney are working on an ordinance regulating car-sleeping that can be legally upheld.

Designated Children's Play Areas Ordinance

San Diegan Sandy Gade Algra told the board she's been making the rounds at community meetings to gain support for an ordinance that holds a special place in her heart.

After her 2-year-old son was scratched by a bloody hypodermic needle last December at Liberty Station Park (he must now have tests for hepatitis C and HIV every six months), Algra is trying get the City to pass a Designated Children's Play Areas Ordinance.

Should the ordinance be enacted, adults would have to be accompanied by a child in order to be on any playground area/equipment.

The law would not apply to park benches or spots outside the playground itself, she said, only the area where the sand, foam or turf begins that is designed for children.

PCPB member David Dick inquired about any opposition Algra received.

She replied there was concern over special-needs adults who access playgrounds with their caregivers, and playground access for teens. She argued that the city attorney could work something out for such groups, however, playground equipment is typically designed for ages 2-5, or 5-12, and not suitable for teens.

A motion was made to offer a letter in support of the Designated Children's Play Areas Ordinance, and approved, with six votes and one abstention.

(Note: Algra also took her playground issue to the Ocean Beach Planning Board meeting, Wednesday, April 3, but the board declined to make a motion. (See related story, "Traffic causing safety concerns at Ocean Beach Elementary School".)

Point Loma Summer Concerts

Kerri De Rosier, chair of Point Loma Summer Concerts, told the board it costs over $100,000 to put on the program each year, so sponsors and morale support are needed.

Each concert, held at Point Loma Park, 1049 Cataline Blvd., attracts between 2,500 and 3,000 people, she reported, adding that this is the series' 19th year.

"The concerts are a beloved, summer community tradition, and again, we appreciate your support," De Rosier told the board.

The lineup for 2019:

• July 12: Fortunate Son (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover band)

• July 19: Band Overboard (local Point Loma band, yacht rock genre)

• July 26: Full Strength Funk (exactly what it sounds like)

• Aug. 2: Doctor Wu (Steely Dan tribute band)

• Aug. 9: Pine Mountain Logs (cover band)

A motion was made (with a unanimous vote of support) for PCPB to send a letter to Summer Concerts board backing the concerts, as it has done since 2001.

Those who wish to make a donation, may visit plconcerts.org/sponsor-us

Liberty Station Banners

Laurie Albrecht of the Liberty Station Community Association addressed PCPB on behalf of the Liberty Station Banner Program, which involves putting up an estimated 40-50 banners on 15-foot tall light poles along Rosecrans Street in support of Liberty Station programs and events.

Albrecht said that when Liberty Station was in the development stage in the early 2000s, the banners were part of the Master Sign Program and approved by the City, but never put in place.

The City sought PCPB's approval before implementing the Banner Program.

Under the condition that PCPB has the opportunity to review the program in five years, the board voted its unanimous support.

Building projects

PCPB unanimously approved support for three projects:

1) the tear-down and building of a new single-family residence on Armada Terrace in the La Playa area; 2) a tear-down and rebuild of a garage with a companion unit on the second story on Jennings Street; and 3) an additional companion unit to the side of an existing house on Novara Street.

The board approved these projects after applicants assured them that they had their neighbors' approvals for the projects.

—The Peninsula Community Planning Board next meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Point Loma/Hervey Library, 3701 Voltaire St. pcpb.net