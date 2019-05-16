Ocean Beach Planning Board to decide civic projects list

The Ocean Beach Planning Board (OBPB) discussed Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) during its meeting on May 1 at the OB Rec Center.

Every two years, the City of San Diego asks community planning boards for a wish list of their most important civic projects (those proposed must cost more than $100,000). OBPB's requests for the following have all received funding and are in process — a new OB Lifeguard Station, the OB Library expansion, the salt water pool and stairs project, and OB Pier structural retrofits.

However, OB Pier parking lot improvements, additions to Saratoga Park and Rec Center upgrades have not yet been accepted as CIPs, so the board will re-group at next month's meeting to decide if it will re-submit these proposals or request different CIPs. Their decision is due to the City by July 1.

Overnight parking at Dog Beach

A resident who lives near Dog Beach, identified as "David," brought up the topic of overnight parking there. He said the only time it's illegal for people to be parked in the lot by Dog Beach is from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., and that police enforcement at 2 a.m. has helped shoo people out of the lot. However, the "van-lifers" (as David called them), all show back up at 4:01 a.m. to park in the lot. "It's like a big parade!" he exclaimed.

Vice-chair Kevin Hastings commented that the lots "are for everyone," but added, "that's precisely why we need these limitations, because if we don't have them, a select few people abuse and exploit it (the lot), and then no one else can use it."

David went on to express concern with the fire pits burning constantly as many homeless individuals and transients take over the pits, keeping others from accessing them.

A motion was made to send a letter to Police Chief David Nisleit, City Council member Jennifer Campbell and Police Officer David Surwilo asking for police to enforce parking hours from midnight to 5 a.m. at the Dog Beach lot with an additional request to enforce that fire pits not burn past midnight.

Cycle tracks on W. Point Loma Blvd: OBPB chair Andrea Schlageter reported that the Peninsula Community Planning Board (PCPB) voted in favor of cycle tracks along West Point Loma Boulevard to improve safety conditions for bicyclists on that road. She said OB planners did not need to vote on the proposal due to the location and support from the Peninsula planners.

OB parks and more: Seamus Kennedy, community rep for Council member Campbell, said that the City budget will support multiple improvements for Dusty Rhodes Park, Robb Field and other areas along the way, and that Campbell's office is looking into the use of the chemical Roundup around Robb Athletic Field and trying to find a non-toxic alternative.

OBPB made a motion to approve writing a letter in support of the PCPB's letter requesting striping improvements at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Nimitz Boulevard and Interstate-8 Terminus.

Chevelle Newell-Tate, rep for State Senator Toni Atkins, said she wanted to clarify that SB 330, despite confusion in the press, does not eliminate height limits in coastal areas. What the bill actually does is prevent cities from reducing their height limits, e.g. San Diego City can't decide to lower its height limits from 30 feet to 20 feet.

—The next OBPB meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave. oceanbeachplanning.org