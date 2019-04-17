First Luck o' Loma is a neighborhood hit!

St. Patrick's Day weekend in Point Loma was celebrated the way it should be — San Diego-style at Goodbar, 1872 Rosecrans St. There were adorable dogs up for adoption from The Animal Pad rescue shelter, giveaways from the San Diego Gulls hockey team, lively performances by Irish bands, and lots of green beer and Irish whiskey.
The good men at Goodbar — co-owners Kenny Casciato, Brian Rubinstein, Sean Brosnan and Jeramy Larson — are responsible for funding and pulling off the day of Ireland-inspired merriment from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. Luck o' Loma brought in approximately 1,300 people, said Casciato.
"That was honestly way better than I thought we'd do for our first one," he told Point Loma-OB Monthly. "I was really stoked. I think we have an event we can turn into an annual party that Point Loma can look forward to."
An age 21 and older area was sectioned off for those interested in drinking, and a family area by Surf Side Deli was open to all.
The big idea behind Luck o' Loma was to increase Goodbar's community involvement. "It's really important to me and the partners that Point Loma is happy Goodbar is here," Casciato explained. "We want to bring as much vibrancy to our part of Rosecrans as possible."
Goodbar is open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays, with Tuesday comedy nights, Wednesday trivia nights, live music Friday and Saturday nights. goodbarsd.com