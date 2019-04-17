First Luck o' Loma is a neighborhood hit!

The Scene:

St. Patrick's Day weekend in Point Loma was celebrated the way it should be — San Diego-style at Goodbar, 1872 Rosecrans St. There were adorable dogs up for adoption from The Animal Pad rescue shelter, giveaways from the San Diego Gulls hockey team, lively performances by Irish bands, and lots of green beer and Irish whiskey.

The good men at Goodbar — co-owners Kenny Casciato, Brian Rubinstein, Sean Brosnan and Jeramy Larson — are responsible for funding and pulling off the day of Ireland-inspired merriment from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. Luck o' Loma brought in approximately 1,300 people, said Casciato.

"That was honestly way better than I thought we'd do for our first one," he told Point Loma-OB Monthly. "I was really stoked. I think we have an event we can turn into an annual party that Point Loma can look forward to."

An age 21 and older area was sectioned off for those interested in drinking, and a family area by Surf Side Deli was open to all.

The big idea behind Luck o' Loma was to increase Goodbar's community involvement. "It's really important to me and the partners that Point Loma is happy Goodbar is here," Casciato explained. "We want to bring as much vibrancy to our part of Rosecrans as possible."

Goodbar is open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays, with Tuesday comedy nights, Wednesday trivia nights, live music Friday and Saturday nights. goodbarsd.com

Savanah Duffy Andrew Weishaar, Ethan Saylor and Morgan Trainor play beer pong with the Gulls' mascot. Andrew Weishaar, Ethan Saylor and Morgan Trainor play beer pong with the Gulls' mascot. (Savanah Duffy) (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Brian Rubinstein, co-owner of Goodbar at 1872 Rosecrans St., pours green beer for the thirsty St. Patrick’s Day crowd. Brian Rubinstein, co-owner of Goodbar at 1872 Rosecrans St., pours green beer for the thirsty St. Patrick’s Day crowd. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Brando Cruz and Edwin de Jesus pair up to play a competitive game of beer pong. Brando Cruz and Edwin de Jesus pair up to play a competitive game of beer pong. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Jaclynn Navarro, Johllen Harper, Kristy Rodenbaugh and Alexa Rudoy Jaclynn Navarro, Johllen Harper, Kristy Rodenbaugh and Alexa Rudoy (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy San Diego Gulls volunteer Taylor Zeno shows off her mad juggling skills with three packages of SD Gulls St. Patrick’s Day socks. San Diego Gulls volunteer Taylor Zeno shows off her mad juggling skills with three packages of SD Gulls St. Patrick’s Day socks. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Famous Irish band, Brogue Wave, puts on a rousing performance for the St. Patrick’s Day crowd to dance along to while they sip on Irish whiskey and green beer. Famous Irish band, Brogue Wave, puts on a rousing performance for the St. Patrick’s Day crowd to dance along to while they sip on Irish whiskey and green beer. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Jonathan Rosario and Andy Alcindor pose and joke that ‘We better make it into the magazine!’ Jonathan Rosario and Andy Alcindor pose and joke that ‘We better make it into the magazine!’ (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Angela Hurtado, Wilhelmina Clark (general manager of Harbor Town Pub and Club Marina), Peninsula Community Planning Board chair Robert Goldyn and former PCPB chair Jon Linney. Clark holds Tater Tot, who is being fostered by Clark until Tater Tot is adopted. Angela Hurtado, Wilhelmina Clark (general manager of Harbor Town Pub and Club Marina), Peninsula Community Planning Board chair Robert Goldyn and former PCPB chair Jon Linney. Clark holds Tater Tot, who is being fostered by Clark until Tater Tot is adopted. (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy Melody Varner has a big smile on her face while she shows off her equally-smiley companion, Juju, a dog up for adoption from The Animal Pad. Melody Varner has a big smile on her face while she shows off her equally-smiley companion, Juju, a dog up for adoption from The Animal Pad. (Savanah Duffy)