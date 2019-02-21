What's happening in your neighborhood: calendar of events for Point Loma and Ocean Beach February - March

Ongoing Events
• Bingo Games: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal. (Doors open 4:30 p.m.) $21 to play; food and drink for purchase, non-profit event. (619) 223-5880.
• Citizenship Classes: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, through June 1, Community Room, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Register in class or call the West City Center (619) 388-1873.
• Friday Night Liberty: 5-9 p.m. first Fridays at Liberty Station, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, open studios and performances. Next event March 1. (619) 573-9306. libertystation.com
• Midway Community Planning Advisory Group: Meets 3 p.m. third Wednesdays at San Diego Community College District, Continuing Education, West City Campus, 3249 Fordham St., Room 208. Next meeting Feb. 20.
• OB Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays down Newport Avenue, entertainment, street food, flowers, crafts and produce. (619) 279-0032.
• OB Library: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday. Closed Sunday, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Children's Story Hour 10 a.m. Thursdays; Family Craft Hour 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Baby/Children's Yoga, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Signing Crafts & Games, infants-preschoolers, 3:15 p.m. Mondays, Signs at Play, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. (619) 531-1532.
• OB Town Council: Meets 7 p.m. fourth Wednesdays at Masonic Center, 1711 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Next meeting Feb. 27. (619) 515-4400. obtowncouncil.org
• OB Planning Board: Meets 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave. Next meeting March 6. oceanbeachplanning.org
• Peninsula Community Planning Board: Meets 6 p.m. (new time) third Thursdays at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Next meeting Feb. 21. pcpb.net
• Point Loma Association: Meets 7:30 a.m. second Wednesdays at Bali Hai Restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive. Next meeting March 13. pointloma.org
• Mean Green Team Cleanups: Meets 9 a.m. Fridays. Location posted on Point Loma Association's Facebook page. Gather at spots around Point Loma to weed, pick up trash, etc. (619) 736-1752. pointloma.org/projects/mean-green-team
• Point Loma Library: Open 9:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 3701 Voltaire St. Kids Song Jamboree Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 6:30 p.m.; Lego Club Wednesdays 3:30 p.m. (Feb. 27 Building Blocks Story Time 6:30 p.m.); Story Time Thursdays 10:30 a.m. ; Arts & Crafts 11:15 a.m. Thursdays; Chess Club 2 p.m. Thursdays; Wigglers & Crawlers Story Time 1 p.m. Sunday Feb. 17; Wii B' Gamin' 2:30 p.m. Fridays. Showing "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.org
• Point Loma Native Plant Garden Work Party: 9-11 a.m. first Saturdays and third Sundays, 4444 Greene St. Light gardening activities and guided tour of the garden. All supplies provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Bring water and sun protection. Next gatherings are scheduled for March 2 and March 17. E-mail volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380 to RSVP. sandiegoriver.org
• Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council: Meets 6:45 p.m. first Mondays at Cabrillo Recreation Center, 3051 Canon St. Next meeting is scheduled for March 4. ann@swanson2.com
• Zumba Dance Class: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539.
---
Dated Events
• Cajun and Zydeco music: Billy Lee & the Swamp Critters, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Point Loma/Hervey Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Free. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.gov
• OB Historical Center Silver Anniversary: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Water's Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Kitty McDaniel, Dedi Ridenour and Jonnie Wilson discuss OB's history and share treasures from its archives. Free. obhistory.org
• Now Can We Talk? 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Women's Museum of California, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, facilitated conversation about women's voices, and the silencing of women and the impact of misogyny on society. Tickets: $5. (619) 233-7963. womensmuseumca.org
• Musical at OB Playhouse: "The Wedding Singer," based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, now through March 3 at 4944 Newport Ave. Tickets: From $20. obtheatrecompany.com
• Drama at Point Loma Playhouse: Samuel D. Hunter's "A Permanent Image," depicts a family mourning the loss of a father and husband in a tense exploration of the distance people put between themselves and what it takes to bring them back together, 8 p.m. Feb. 22-23, March 1-2 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 3, Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Tickets $15-$20. (619) 800-5497. pointlomaplayhouse.com
• OB Surf Classic: 4th annual competiton with divisions for all ages, longboard and shortboard, presented by AWOL Productions and Hodad's Foundation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Science Lectures: Climate Science Alliance deputy director Alexandria Warneke will discuss "San Diego Wildlife, Climate Change, and You!" 10-11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 23 at Cabrillo National Monument, 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive. His talk is part of the Naturally Speaking Science Education series. Up next: Lauren Briggs on "Red, Green, Brown, The Importance of Algae in the Rocky Intertidal, 6-7 p.m. March 7. Reserve a seat at cnmf.org/naturally-speaking-series
• Groundbreaking Girls: 40 portraits of influential women throughout history by artist Allison Adams is on exhibit now through April 28 at the Women's Museum of California, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103. Admission $5. Intimate brunch with Adams, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Feb. 24. Tickets $25-$30 for food, drinks and a special tour. E-mail info@womensmuseumca.org
• OB Woman's Club Sewing/Craft Night: Bring a project to work on, 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 2160 Bacon Street. (619) 222-1008. updates@oceanbeachwomansclub.org
• Picture This!: Movies screen 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Feb. 26: "Damsel"; March 5: "Finding Your Feet"; March 12: "Jurassic World"; March 19: "Christopher Robin." (619) 531-1539.
• Vegan Cooking 101: It's all about pizza, 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Bring apron. Free. Register: sandiego.librarymarket.com
• Coastal Habitat Restoration, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday March 9, hosted by San Diego River Park Foundation with invasive plant removal, native plant care, trail maintenance, litter removal and educational tour. Meet in the grassy area inside the OB Dog Beach parking lot at the western end of Voltaire. RSVP: volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or (619) 297-7380 to RSVP. sandiegoriver.org
• Point Loma Garden Club, JuliAnn Engel talks aeroponics, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, March 13 at Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal. plgc.org (or e-mail membership chair plgc1961@yahoo.com)
• Women of the Gaslamp Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 16, meet downtown San Diego for tour highlighting the women who worked to improve the lives of those in the district, hosted by Women's Museum of California. Free. RSVP to Anne by phone (858) 245-1677 or e-mail: ahoiberg@aol.com
• History Lecture: As a guest of the La Playa Trail Association, military historian and author Kenneth Glaze will discuss Fort Rosecrans (1852-1945), 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Suggested donation: $10. laplayatrail.org
• Open House (OH!) San Diego: Annual free event by the San Diego Architectural Foundation, provides public access and in-depth information about the design of San Diego's finest buildings and places, March 23-24. Tour over 100 sites in downtown, Bankers Hill, Barrio Logan, Point Loma and La Jolla. (619) 232-1385. sdarchitecture.org (Call if you'd like to volunteer!)
• Point Loma Assembly Fun: As part of Open House San Diego 2019, the turn-of-the-century Cosplayers will offer entertainment and a presentation on early Point Loma, with refreshments and ice cream, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23, 3035 Talbot St. Free. (619) 857-3146. Kesty1@san.rr.com
• OB Seed Library Launch: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, OB Library, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Belinda Ramirez from Project New Village, and Cathryn Henning from Wild Willow Farm, will discuss their work. A jazz concert will be held at 2 p.m., followed by an educational fair at 3 p.m., with gardening advice. Free. (619) 531-1532.
• March for Meals 5K Charity Walk: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Road. Registration 7 a.m. Proceeds help provide senior meals and daily wellness checks. $35 per person, ages 12 and under free, dog-friendly. meals-on-wheels.org
• Bluegrass & Country Music: Desperado, performs, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Free. (619) 531-1539.
• 54th annual History Conference: Historians will discuss defining moments in the San Diego region between 1769 and 2019. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., talks begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 29-30 at Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida De Portugal. Registration: $15-$30. (619) 469-7283. congressofhistory.org — Compiled by Savanah Duffy
