What's happening in your neighborhood: calendar of events for Point Loma and Ocean Beach February - March

Ongoing Events

• Bingo Games: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal. (Doors open 4:30 p.m.) $21 to play; food and drink for purchase, non-profit event. (619) 223-5880.

• Citizenship Classes: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, through June 1, Community Room, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Register in class or call the West City Center (619) 388-1873.

• Friday Night Liberty: 5-9 p.m. first Fridays at Liberty Station, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, open studios and performances. Next event March 1. (619) 573-9306. libertystation.com

• Midway Community Planning Advisory Group: Meets 3 p.m. third Wednesdays at San Diego Community College District, Continuing Education, West City Campus, 3249 Fordham St., Room 208. Next meeting Feb. 20.

• OB Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays down Newport Avenue, entertainment, street food, flowers, crafts and produce. (619) 279-0032.

• OB Library: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday. Closed Sunday, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Children's Story Hour 10 a.m. Thursdays; Family Craft Hour 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Baby/Children's Yoga, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Signing Crafts & Games, infants-preschoolers, 3:15 p.m. Mondays, Signs at Play, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. (619) 531-1532.

• OB Town Council: Meets 7 p.m. fourth Wednesdays at Masonic Center, 1711 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Next meeting Feb. 27. (619) 515-4400. obtowncouncil.org

• OB Planning Board: Meets 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave. Next meeting March 6. oceanbeachplanning.org

• Peninsula Community Planning Board: Meets 6 p.m. (new time) third Thursdays at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Next meeting Feb. 21. pcpb.net

• Point Loma Association: Meets 7:30 a.m. second Wednesdays at Bali Hai Restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive. Next meeting March 13. pointloma.org

• Mean Green Team Cleanups: Meets 9 a.m. Fridays. Location posted on Point Loma Association's Facebook page. Gather at spots around Point Loma to weed, pick up trash, etc. (619) 736-1752. pointloma.org/projects/mean-green-team

• Point Loma Library: Open 9:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 3701 Voltaire St. Kids Song Jamboree Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 6:30 p.m.; Lego Club Wednesdays 3:30 p.m. (Feb. 27 Building Blocks Story Time 6:30 p.m.); Story Time Thursdays 10:30 a.m. ; Arts & Crafts 11:15 a.m. Thursdays; Chess Club 2 p.m. Thursdays; Wigglers & Crawlers Story Time 1 p.m. Sunday Feb. 17; Wii B' Gamin' 2:30 p.m. Fridays. Showing "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.org

• Point Loma Native Plant Garden Work Party: 9-11 a.m. first Saturdays and third Sundays, 4444 Greene St. Light gardening activities and guided tour of the garden. All supplies provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Bring water and sun protection. Next gatherings are scheduled for March 2 and March 17. E-mail volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380 to RSVP. sandiegoriver.org

• Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council: Meets 6:45 p.m. first Mondays at Cabrillo Recreation Center, 3051 Canon St. Next meeting is scheduled for March 4. ann@swanson2.com

• Zumba Dance Class: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539.

---

Dated Events

• Cajun and Zydeco music: Billy Lee & the Swamp Critters, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Point Loma/Hervey Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Free. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.gov

• OB Historical Center Silver Anniversary: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Water's Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Kitty McDaniel, Dedi Ridenour and Jonnie Wilson discuss OB's history and share treasures from its archives. Free. obhistory.org

• Now Can We Talk? 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Women's Museum of California, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, facilitated conversation about women's voices, and the silencing of women and the impact of misogyny on society. Tickets: $5. (619) 233-7963. womensmuseumca.org

File MANDOLIN AND MORE: Radim Zenkl will perform progressive original and Eastern European traditional music flavored with string jazz, new age, bluegrass, flamenco, rock and classical, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at Point Loma Assembly Hall, 3035 Talbot St. Tickets at the door: $25; $20 at aroundtownwithmarketa.com

• Musical at OB Playhouse: "The Wedding Singer," based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, now through March 3 at 4944 Newport Ave. Tickets: From $20. obtheatrecompany.com

• Drama at Point Loma Playhouse: Samuel D. Hunter's "A Permanent Image," depicts a family mourning the loss of a father and husband in a tense exploration of the distance people put between themselves and what it takes to bring them back together, 8 p.m. Feb. 22-23, March 1-2 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 3, Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St. Tickets $15-$20. (619) 800-5497. pointlomaplayhouse.com

• OB Surf Classic: 4th annual competiton with divisions for all ages, longboard and shortboard, presented by AWOL Productions and Hodad's Foundation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Science Lectures: Climate Science Alliance deputy director Alexandria Warneke will discuss "San Diego Wildlife, Climate Change, and You!" 10-11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 23 at Cabrillo National Monument, 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive. His talk is part of the Naturally Speaking Science Education series. Up next: Lauren Briggs on "Red, Green, Brown, The Importance of Algae in the Rocky Intertidal, 6-7 p.m. March 7. Reserve a seat at cnmf.org/naturally-speaking-series

FRESH SOUND CONCERT: Rosetta Trio (Stephan Crump, Liberty Ellman, Jamie Fox) in an all-strings program, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at White Box Live Arts, 2590 Truxtun Road, Studio 205, Liberty Station. Tickets at the door $20/$10 students. Next up: Hear Jennifer Curtis on violin, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 31. freshsoundmusic.com

• Groundbreaking Girls: 40 portraits of influential women throughout history by artist Allison Adams is on exhibit now through April 28 at the Women's Museum of California, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103. Admission $5. Intimate brunch with Adams, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Feb. 24. Tickets $25-$30 for food, drinks and a special tour. E-mail info@womensmuseumca.org