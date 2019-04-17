Peninsula Crime & Safety Report April/ May 2019

BBB warns of new tech support scam

The San Diego Better Business Bureau (BBB) just issued an alert about a tech support scam that deceives people by claiming their Internet Protocol (IP) address has been compromised.

There are two versions of the scam. In one, a pop-up appears on the computer screen with an ominous warning from a known tech support company. The pop-up asks the consumer to call a number to resolve the issue. When the number is called, a "technician" tells them their IP address is being used by a criminal. This "technician" will try to intimidate the caller by claiming they could be held responsible for the illegal activity.

In the second, the consumer receives an unsolicited call from someone making similar claims. In both cases, scammers claim they work for a reputable company, demand an upfront fee and remote access is required.

The BBB warns consumers not to believe the claims. If the fraudster gains access, they may remove money from a personal account and have an open door to any private information.

To stay protected, never open e-mails or links from unknown users, be wary of unsolicited calls, never give strangers remote access and be wary of sponsored links. Consumers who realize they're victims of a scam should immediately call their bank, take the compromised computer to a trusted business and remove any software authorizing remote access, change passwords, and file a report with BBB Scam Tracker and law enforcement agencies. —bit.ly/bbbscamsupport

Suspect wanted for assault, armed robbery

On Feb. 21 at 7:39 p.m., an unknown male suspect entered the Adult Depot at 4055 Pacific Highway. He pulled out a handgun and walked behind the counter. He then pointed the handgun at the clerk's head as he demanded money. The clerk complied and opened the cash register.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, then pointed the handgun toward the computer monitor above the register and fired one round at it before fleeing on foot. He was last seen walking northbound on Pacific Highway.

He is described as a Hispanic male about 5-foot, 2 or 4 inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black bandana, black gloves, gray pants and black and white tennis shoes. Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the SDPD Robbery Unit (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line (888) 580-8477. —sdcrimestoppers.org

First scooter fatality occurs downtown

At approximately 9:56 p.m. March 13, a 53-year-old man, identified as Christopher Conti from Woodstock, Georgia, was riding a scooter northbound on the west sidewalk of 1100 10th Ave. As he approached B Street, he failed to negotiate a left turn and struck a tree, sustaining serious injuries. It is undetermined if alcohol was a factor. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, and was transported to the hospital. On March 15, Conti succumbed to his injuries and died.

Man stabbed in Midway area

A 55-year-old male victim was in the store at 3610 Barnett Ave. making a purchase around 1:02 a.m. on March 25. A male suspect walked up behind the victim and stabbed him in the neck with a knife before fleeing out the door in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was described as a white male, age 25-30, wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, black socks, white shoes and a baseball cap backwards. Police Western Division Detectives are investigating.

Serious scooter injury in Mission Beach

A 62-year-old male was riding a motorized scooter southbound in the 3800 block of Bayside Walk around 12:30 p.m. March 31. For unknown reasons, he lost control of the scooter and impacted the sidewalk. He suffered a cervical neck fracture and facial abrasions. Traffic Division is investigating.

POLICE BLOTTER

Assaults: 26 reports

Sexual battery: 2 — 1600 block Rosecrans, 8 p.m. March 11; 1700 block Chatsworth, 1:30 p.m. March 1

Weapons: 3 incidents — 4600 block Nimitz, 6:34 p.m. March 14; 53500 block Hull, 3:15 p.m. March 13; 2700 block E. Evans, 9:25 a.m. March 17

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 53 citations

DUIs Drugs/Alcohol: 10 arrests

Fraud: 8 reports

Residential Burglary: 7 — 400 block La Crescentia, 11 p.m. March 26; 2800 block Ocean Front, 7 p.m. March 29; 2800 block Ocean Front, 5 p.m. March 29; 4000 block Camto Dehesa, 11 p.m. March 28; 3500 block Fenelons, 4:12 a.m. April 4; 1400 block Willow, 12:05 a.m. April 7; 2600 block Worden, 6 p.m. April 7

Commercial Burglary: 3 — 3300 block Rosecrans, 11 p.m. March 14; 4700 block Point Loma, 5:30 a.m. March 23; 2900 block Barnard, 8:30 a.m. March 21

Street Robberies: 2 — 3000 block D Orleans, 8:40 p.m. March 14 (weapon used); 2300 block Famosa, 5:21 p.m. March 14; Other Robberies: 2 — 3600 block Midway, 7:05 p.m. March 16; 4800 block Voltaire, 12:01 a.m. March 26

Grand Theft (over $950): 9 incidents

Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 24 reports

Vandalism: 19 reports

Vehicle Break-ins: 28 reports

Vehicle Theft: 16 reports

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from SDPD reports