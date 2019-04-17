What's happening in Point Loma and Ocean Beach: Calendar of events for April/May 2019

ONGOING EVENTS

• Bingo Games: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida de Portugal. (Doors open 4:30 p.m.) $21 to play all the games; food, drink for purchase, non-profit event. (619) 223-5880.

• Citizenship Classes: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, through June 1, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Register in class or call (619) 388-1873.

• Friday Night Liberty: 5-9 p.m. first Fridays at Liberty Station, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, open studios and performances. Next event May 3. (619) 573-9306. libertystation.com

• Midway Community Planning Group: Meets 3 p.m. third Wednesdays at San Diego Community College District, Continuing Education, West City Campus, 3249 Fordham St., Room 208. Next meeting May 15.

• OB Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays down Newport Avenue with entertainment, street food, flowers, crafts and produce for show and sale. (619) 279-0032.

• OB Library: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday. Closed Sunday, 4801 Santa Monica Ave. Children's Story Hour 10 a.m. Thursdays; Family Craft Hour 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Baby/Children's Yoga, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Signing Crafts & Games, infants-preschoolers, 3:15 p.m. Mondays, Signs at Play, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. (619) 531-1532.

• OB Town Council: Meets 7 p.m. fourth Wednesdays at Masonic Center, 1711 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Next meeting April 24. (619) 515-4400. obtowncouncil.org

• OB Planning Board: Meets 6 p.m. first Wednesdays at OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave. Next meeting May 1. oceanbeachplanning.org

• Peninsula Community Planning Board: Meets 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays at Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Next meeting April 18. pcpb.net

• Point Loma Association: Meets 7:30 a.m. second Wednesdays at Bali Hai Restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive. Next meeting May 8. pointloma.org

• Mean Green Team Clean-ups: 9 a.m. Fridays. Location posted on Point Loma Association's Facebook page. Gather at spots around Point Loma to weed, pick up trash, etc. (619) 736-1752. pointloma.org/projects/mean-green-team

• Point Loma/Hervey Library: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday-Saturday; open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; open 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 3701 Voltaire St. Kids Song 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays (exception: Building Blocks Story Time April 24); Lego Club 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Story Time 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; Arts & Crafts 11:15 a.m. Thursdays; Chess Club 2 p.m. Thursdays; Wigglers and Crawlers Story Time 1 p.m. Sunday April 14 and 28; Wii B' Gamin' 2:30 p.m. Fridays; After School Movie Ant-Man and the Wasp 2:30 p.m. Friday April 18. (619) 531-1539.

• Point Loma Native Plant Garden Work Party: 9-11 a.m. first Saturdays and third Sundays, 4444 Greene St. Light gardening activities and guided tour of the garden. All supplies provided. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Bring water and sun protection. Next gatherings April 21 and May 4. E-mail volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380 to RSVP. sandiegoriver.org

• Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council: Meets 6:45 p.m. first Mondays at Cabrillo Recreation Center, 3051 Canon St. Next meeting May 6. ann@swanson2.com

• Zumba Dance Class: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539.

DATED EVENTS

• Easter Sunrise Service: 6:30 a.m. (gate opens 6 a.m.) Sunday, April 21, lower parking lot of Cabrillo National Monument, 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive. The Kiwanis Club of Point Loma presents 70th annual non-denominational service followed by coffee, tea and pastries. Seating for 700. Free. (619) 519-3812 or visit Kiwanis Club of Point Loma Facebook page

• Point Loma Library Easter Egg Hunt: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, April 21, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. (619) 531-1539. Sandiegolibrary.org

• Spring into STEAM: "Dive in! Create-a-Creature," 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, April 23, Community Room, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Register online. (619) 531-1539. bit.ly/springintosteam

• Picture This Tuesdays: "First Man" screens, 6 p.m. April 23, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. "Searching" screens 6 p.m. April 30. (619) 531-1539. sandiegolibrary.org

• Anthony Garcia & Friends concert: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Traditional and contemporary Flamenco guitar music. Free. (619) 531-1539.

• Early History of Disneyland: as seen on the pages of the Disneyland News, 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, Point Loma Library, 3701 Voltaire St. Historian and author James Keeline gives this Oasis lecture. (619) 531-1539.

• Golden OptimisTiki: 5-11:30 p.m., Friday, April 26, Bali Hai Restaurant, 2230 Shelter Island Drive. Point Loma Optimist Club presents a market, luau and Polynesian floorshow to benefit youth programs. Tickets from $110 at bit.ly/got2019 or pointlomaoptimist.com

• Evening in the Garden fundraiser: 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, 3215 Tennyson St. Dana Unit of Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary presents the second annual cocktail party to benefit Division of Plastic Surgery Craniofacial Services. Pam Caldwell (619) 224-6494 for details. pointlomagardenwalk.com

• Father Joe's Villages 35th annual Children's Charity Gala: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, The U.S. Grant Hotel, 326 Broadway. Evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing. Tickets from $350. my.neighbor.org