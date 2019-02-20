New Business Roundup: Enterprising specialties come to the Point Loma and Ocean Beach Peninsula

NEW BUSINESS ROUNDUP:

Here's a list of new Peninsula-area businesses and what they have to offer residents:

• Veracity Digital Media: Online only; veracitymedia.com E-mail: jcaito@veracitydigitalmedia.com

Veracity is a chatbot agency owned by brother-sister duo Johnny and Maria Caito. They tackle business/entrepreneurship challenges to help businesses reach full potential. Johnny's strengths include building a quality website, graphics and professional writing services, while Maria specializes in messenger marketing and social media management.

• Willow: 4918 Voltaire St., OB, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays, (619) 980-9727, willowoceanbeach.com E-mail: info@willowoceanbeach.com

Owned by Soraya Madjid, the shop is a maker-based space to discover one-of-a-kind items, gifts, jewelry, ceramics, textile and paper arts, wall décor, soaps and more.

• Shore Thing Pet Supply: 1874 Bacon St., OB, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, (619) 458-9181, shorethingpetsupply.com E-mail: shane@shorethingpetsupply.com

Shane and Erika Bancroft own this dog and cat supply store, offering a $15 self-wash for dogs that includes a private, outdoor wash area with a professional grade tub, blow dryer, shampoos, towels and more; natural and holistic pet foods that include frozen and freeze-dried raw options; and free local delivery with no minimum charge required. They also sell pet toys, snacks, beds, leashes, training, flea and tick shampoo and collars, grooming and harnesses.

• Run for Cover Books: 4912 Voltaire St., OB, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday, (619) 228-9497, runforcoverbookstore.com

Book-lover Marianne Reiner says she's dreamed of having her own bookstore for 20 years and she's ready to share her passion with the community. Her store features fiction, non-fiction, children's books, young adult books and much more.

• Sunset Cliffs Pilates & Fitness: 4720 Point Loma Ave., San Diego. Find schedules at sunsetcliffspilates.com or call (619) 224-3309.

Owner Maria Wimer offers a studio staff of certified instructors to help one achieve their health and fitness goals. Clients may join a mat class, designed to build a strong healthy core through a balanced and full-body workout; a pilates training class, intended to challenge stability and coordination and improve core strength, flexibility and stamina; a spin class to get in cardio work to burn calories; and personal training in private or semi-private sessions.

• Champion Charter Bus San Diego: 1272 Scott St., San Diego, (619) 525-5000, championcharterbus.com E-mail: info@championcharterbus.com

Champion Charter Bus San Diego wants to make sure people have an enjoyable and relaxing trip — wherever they're going! Request a bus with features like WiFi, TV monitors and power outlets to keep family and friends occupied with movies, TV shows and games along the drive.

• Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill: 5083 Santa Monica Ave. in Sunset Plaza, OB, hours at bluewaterseafoodsandiego.com

Operated by brothers (and OB natives) Matt and Judd Braun, this location offers a fast-casual concept with a full seafood market stocked with fresh fish, shellfish, smoked fish, lobster bisque and more. There's an outdoor patio illuminated by white market lights offering a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean.

The restaurant offers the option to customize any meal by choosing the fresh fish and marinade, and choice of sandwich, salad, plate or taco. The menu is led by the restaurant's award-winning "Track Taco," which features grilled fresh wild Pacific shrimp marinated in chipotle butter, topped with Maui onion and mango slaw.

On the way ...

• Pop Pie: 1852 Bacon St. Hours to be determined, poppieco.com E-mail: info@poppieco.com

Owners Gan Suebsarakham and Steven Torres are bringing their franchise to the former Nati's restaurant site, with a signature all-butter crust enveloping a variety of tasty filling options. This new Pop Pie location will feature a larger menu, more comfortable seating, and a full bar.

• Dirty Birds Bar & Grill: Cable Street and Santa Monica Avenue. Hours to be determined, dirtybirdsbarandgrill.com

Dirty Birds Bar & Grill is opening its fourth location in Ocean Beach, bringing their chicken wings and 37 wing sauces. Also on the menu are salads, burgers and sandwiches.

• Mr. Moto Pizza: Cable Street and Santa Monica Avenue. Hours to be determined. mrmotopizza.com This San Diego-based, family-owned pizza house serves New York-style pizza with fresh ingredients, a secret-recipe dough, and creative topping combinations. Watch for the Pizza of the Month!

— Got something new to share with Point Loma-OB Monthly readers? E-mail your business news for the next issue to sduffy@lajollalight.com or call (858) 875-5953.