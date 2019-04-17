Peninsula News Briefs May 2019

Ride the Point raises $35K for pancreatic cancer research

In honor of avid cyclist and its former president, Jim Krause, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2012, The Point Loma Rotary Club visited UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center on Friday, March 8 to present its pancreatic cancer research team with proceeds from the sixth annual Jim Krause Memorial Charity Bicycle Ride the Point.

The event was held on Nov. 10, 2018 and raised more than $35,000. Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

The seventh annual Jim Krause Memorial Charity Bicycle Ride the Point will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning and ending at Liberty Station.

The ride includes three distances to accommodate various levels of bicycling experience: a relatively flat 10-mile course goes through Liberty Station, Spanish Landing and Harbor Island along San Diego Bay; the 25 mile and 62 mile courses are street rides with exclusive routes and climbs around Cabrillo National Monument, Sunset Cliffs, Ocean Beach, Mission Bay, Mission Valley and Mission Gorge.

The public is invited to the related free, lifestyle expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oggi's Pizza on Laning Road. Ride registration starts at $10, prices vary by route chosen. For more information, visit ridethepoint.org or call event director Richard Stakelum at (619) 794-9051.

Cabrillo now sells digital park passes

Cabrillo National Monument park visitors can now purchase park entrance passes electronically through YourPassNow, giving visitors the choice of buying a pass in advance, or purchasing one in person at the park entrance station. The digital pass can be saved to one's smart phone, or printed to bring to the park at yourpassnow.com

The park passes are valid 1-7 days and cost $20 a vehicle, $15 per motorcycle, $10 bicycle, and an annual pass is $35 and valid for one year from month of purchase. For more information, call (619) 557-5450.

The Sunset Cliffs Natural Park Council hosted an Open House at the Native Plant Park on Saturday, March 30, when park guests had the opportunity to stroll through the three acres of land and enjoy over 40 species of native plants in full bloom. Pictured are a couple of park visitors taking a closer look at some of the blooming flowers on display. To learn more, visit sunsetcliffs.info

Liberty Station's First Friday events expanded

Friday Night Liberty was renamed First Friday Arts District on April 5, when NTC Foundation launched a new grant program to help groups bring their innovative art and performances to the district.

The First Friday free events take place 5-9 p.m. at Liberty Station, 2825 Dewey Road.

The new quarterly programming will launch on June 7, "First Friday Art District (((amplified)))," with studio events, a craft beer garden and a pop-up market. The night will be capped with a concert by country band New Reveille. The other quarterly expanded events are slated for Sept. 6 and Dec. 6. Learn more at libertystation.com

New for 2019: Port of San Diego Festival of the Sea, May 25-27

Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 N. Harbor Drive, will host the region's first annual Port of San Diego Festival of the Sea, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27.

Festival of the Sea is one of the keynote events for 2019, commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the dawn of modern-day San Diego.

Tickets include touring all museum vessels and dozens of exhibits below deck, access to the 27th annual Sea Chantey Festival (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday aboard the Star of India), jam sessions by classic rock quartet Paul Hartley & The Chiefs (noon to 4 p.m. May 26-27), an Education Zone for kids (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Monday aboard the Star of India), regional art exhibit on the steam ferryboat Berkeley (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Monday) and the Berkeley Bar will be open noon to 5 p.m.

Other entertainment options include Movies Beneath the Mast (Tickets $12-$15) Saturday and Sunday; a Gun Battle between the schooners Californian and Bill of Rights ($59) at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday-Monday; a pre-evening cruise aboard San Salvador ($89, includes admission to Museum during Festival of the Sea); and Boared! A Pirate Adventure Monday, May 27 ($20 kids, $30 adults, check-in times 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.). For more information and tickets, visit sdmaritime.org or call (619) 234-9153, ext. 102.

Cajun fun at Gator by the Bay, May 9-12

The 18th annual Gator by the Bay music festival returns May 9-12 to Spanish Landing, North Harbor Drive. Presented by the nonprofit Bon Temps Social Club of San Diego, this four-day cultural celebration will feature some 100 live musical acts and special performances on seven stages (including a performance May 9 by five-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Marcia Ball), dancing, Louisiana-themed cuisine, costumed Mardi Gras parades and more.

The music ranges from popular Cajun and zydeco bands, to internationally renowned blues, swing and boogie-woogie artists, to award-winning rockabilly roots and Latin performers.

For hours and ticket prices, visit gatorbythebay.com

Goodwill store in Point Loma renovated

The Goodwill Resale Shop at 3663 Rosecrans St., has completed an extensive renovation with a grand re-opening set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23. The renovation includes an additional 1,520 square feet of space for a new furtniture showroom. The store's upgrade also includes a new cash wrap, new floors, fixtures, window art, a point-of-sale slat wall and production area. (619) 518-8662. sdgoodwill.org

Tickets on sale for 'The Fantasticks' at Point Loma Playhouse

Point Loma Playhouse continues its 2019 season with a 1960s hit musical, "The Fantasticks." Telling an allegorical story, loosely based on the play, "Les Romanesques" by Edmond Rostand, "The Fantasticks" concerns two neighboring fathers who trick their children into falling in love ... or do they? The show features a narrator, who is also a strolling crooner, and a strong ensemble cast that includes a Shakespearean actor and Indian sidekick, pirates, ghouls and a beloved mute.

Courtesy

Directed by Jerry Pilato, the cast features Kaivan Ameen, Heather Armstrong, Sky Molina, Brian Evans, Tom Fitzpatrick, Richard Rivera, Ryan Nebreja and Madeline Tamlove. (Musical direction by Nina Gilbert, choreography by George Bailey, set and lighting by Jay Maloney.)

"The Fantasticks" runs matinees, evenings, May 17-June 2 at Point Loma Playhouse, 3035 Talbot St. Tickets at pointlomaplayhouse.com or at the door.

